WJCT PUBLIC MEDIA ANNOUNCES: New channel lineup

Find Your Favorites — and Discover Something New

Jacksonville, FL — January 5, 2026 — WJCT Public Media is proud to announce the refreshment of its broadcast television lineup, offering viewers across Northeast Florida five free local channels designed to inform, inspire and connect the community. The expanded lineup officially launches on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

In addition to its broadcast services, WJCT Public Media offers on-demand and linear streaming through the PBS Video App and Jax PBS Passport.

The refreshed lineup includes:

7.1 – Jax PBS: Trusted news, culture and stories that inform and inspire Northeast Florida.

7.2 – Create: Hands-on inspiration for cooking, travel, home and lifestyle — learning by doing.

7.3 – Jax PBS Kids: Safe, educational and fun programming that helps children learn and grow.

7.4 – The Florida Channel: Government, civic affairs and state coverage — transparency in action for Floridians.

7.5 – World: Diverse perspectives, documentaries and public affairs programs that explore global and local issues.

With this refresh, WJCT Public Media continues its mission to serve as Jacksonville’s home for trusted, educational and inspiring public television. Each channel offers a unique viewing experience, reflecting the diverse interests and needs of the First Coast community.

“We’re proud to give viewers so many ways to watch to connect,” said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Whether it’s local storytelling, educational kids’ content or trusted news coverage, WJCT is committed to enriching lives and strengthening our community through public media.”

The new lineup reflects WJCT Public Media’s dedication to accessible, high-quality programming for all ages and interests. From PBS NewsHour and NOVA to America’s Test Kitchen and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, each channel delivers meaningful content that entertains, informs and uplifts Northeast Florida audiences.

WJCT Public Media invites viewers to tune in over the air or through their local cable provider:



7.1 (Comcast 8, 440) – Jax PBS

7.2 (Comcast 210) – Create

7.3 (Comcast 211) – Jax PBS Kids

7.4 – The Florida Channel

7.5 (Comcast 212) – World

To learn more about the new lineup and how to watch, visit: https://wjct.org/jaxpbs/watch/

