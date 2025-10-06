Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media’s Local News Products Expand Audiences

Jacksonville Today now reaches more than 50,000 daily subscribers; WJCT News 89.9 reports record audience growth

Oct. 6, 2025 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, today announced new milestones in its audience development efforts — demonstrating the power of utilizing digital, broadcast, email and social media to reach local residents with reliable, nonpartisan news.



Jacksonville Today, the organization’s digital-first news reporting platform, surpassed 50,000 subscribers for its free weekday morning newsletter. Jacksonville Today launched in the fall of 2021 as an initiative of WJCT Public Media’s Local Journalism Initiative (LJI); in addition to the newsletter, the platform also comprises a paywall-free news site (jaxtoday.org), live events and dedicated social media accounts. Monthly visitors to jaxtoday.org now exceed 100,000.

WJCT Public Media attributes this growth to the quality of Jax Today’s local news reporting, as well as a deliberate focus on diversifying its distribution platforms. Jacksonville Today news can now be found on NextDoor, Apple News and BlueSky.

The #AskJaxTDY series is now featured on News4Jax.com, the online platform of WJCT News partner WJXT. Through this community-driven series, readers submit queries for the Jacksonville Today team to investigate — ranging from questions about the status of infrastructure improvement projects around the region, to inquiries on the distinctions between local, state and federal guidelines.

Alongside Jacksonville Today’s growth, the organization’s radio station WJCT News 89.9 achieved record share of audience in the Jacksonville market this summer, with its flagship public affairs program “First Coast Connect” reaching some of its largest audiences ever. Additional programming highlights include locally produced favorites like “What’s Health Got to Do With It?” with Dr. Joe Sirven, which will be carried in Orlando and other Florida markets starting this fall; “Electro Lounge” with David Luckin; and “The Neighborhood” with Al Pete.



WJCT Public Media continues to grow these programs and platforms with the support of individual donors, corporate underwriters and philanthropic foundations. The organization recently surpassed its $2.3 million goal for the LJI “2.3” campaign — reaching $2.7 million, ahead of the anticipated schedule thanks to the generous support of funding partners such as the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the Terry Family Foundation, the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds and Florida Blue, along with numerous individual gifts.

The success of this fundraising effort, coupled with the recent launch of The Editor’s Club donor circle, position the public media organization strongly for ongoing innovation.



“The ways we engage with information continue to evolve. WJCT Public Media continues to see meaningful audience growth because we are intentional about embracing new technologies while still serving our legacy audiences’ needs,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “As we look to the future, we are confident that our listeners, subscribers, readers and supporters share our belief that local journalism is worth the investment: of our time, our attention and our financial support.”



To learn more about WJCT Public Media’s news and entertainment offerings, visit wjct.org.



