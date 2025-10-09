Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media’s Local Education Services Expand with New Reach, New Audiences

Early learning family engagement program now in 12 sites; Jobs Explained supports workforce development services across the region

Oct. 8, 2025 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, today announced enhancements to its education services. From innovative early learning initiatives to digital engagement platforms, WJCT is pioneering new ways for public media to foster early childhood education, family learning opportunities and workforce development.



Effective this fall, the Jax PBS KIDS Family & Community Learning workshops are now active at 12 sites across Northeast Florida — including new sites within the Beaches communities and Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), thanks to expansion grants from the Beaches Community Foundation and the PNC Foundation. These free, research-based, multi-generational workshops support literacy, social-emotional and science development among children ages 3-5 and their families. The new sites, selected from active Head Start locations in partnership with Episcopal Children’s Services and DCPS, include John Love Early Learning Center, Andrew A. Robinson Elementary, and Arlington Heights Elementary early learning centers, and Rhoda Martin Head Start. Monthly programs began in August and will continue monthly through May 2026.



These programs directly address two critical statistics identified in the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida’s Catalyst initiative: that 54.2.3% of children in Duval County do not enter Kindergarten ready to learn; and that 23.3% of children experience food insecurity. Each workshop includes experiences that promote creative play and exploration, as well as a family-style meal that builds parent-teacher and parent-to-parent relationships. Facilitators also demonstrate best practices in media usage for young children and provide take-home materials to encourage ongoing family engagement. Since its launch in 2023 through a grant partnership with Kids Hope Alliance, WJCT Public Media has produced 86 workshops, served 150+ monthly participants, distributed more than 1,800 books and served 2,400 meals.





“What started with six partner locations has now grown to include partnerships with Duval County Public Schools, Episcopal Children’s Services, the University of North Florida’s Florida Institute of Education and Center for Community Initiatives, family shelters and a current wait list of early learning centers eager to bring our engagement model to their families,” said Dr. Stephanie Murray, Director of Education of WJCT Public Media. “These in-person experiences highlight how community-owned public media has the power to prepare children for success in school and life.”



In addition to its early childhood education programs, WJCT Public Media is reaching young adults with informative and innovative content to aid their transition into the workforce. As one of 10 national partners in the “Jobs Explained” series, WJCT Public Media produces video content about career paths and opportunities across industries with strong local connections, including health care, information technology/cybersecurity and transportation. These videos inform young people about the most in-demand jobs in Jacksonville and ways to get started in these fields. Highlights include interviews with business leaders, exploratory “day in the life” videos and overviews of opportunities within these growing job sectors.

Locally, WJCT Public Media has assembled a business advisory group of executives and leaders to guide the content topics and interview subjects with representatives from KHA, JaxUSA Partnership, Florida State College at Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, United Way of Northeast Florida, the State Attorney’s Office, the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, DCPS, Goodwill of North Florida, Blue Zones Project Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.



WJCT Public Media has joined the second year of this national project. As part of the first round of Jobs Explained, stations around the country have produced close to 5,000 videos for social media. These videos have been viewed more than 14 million times by users around the United States. Over 1 million users have engaged with the content by asking questions, sharing the videos, and voicing their approval of the information.



“The growth we’ve seen in our Jax PBS KIDS Family & Community Learning workshops, alongside our participation in the Jobs Explained initiative, reflect WJCT’s commitment to use our unique assets and capabilities to serve our community in innovative ways that make a measurable difference, said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT Public Media.” “Our services for young learners and their families have always been central in our work, and the demand for these programs demonstrate both the need for them and their effectiveness.”

To learn more about WJCT Public Media’s educational programs and resources, visit wjct.org/education.



