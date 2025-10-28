Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

WJCT Public Media Celebrates Public Radio Music Day October 29, 2025

Experience a Night of Local Music Discovery with WJCT News 89.9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October 27, 2025 — WJCT Public Media invites listeners to join the celebration of Public Radio Music Day 2025 on Wednesday, October 29 at 9 p.m., as WJCT News 89.9 spotlights the vibrant sounds of Northeast Florida. This year’s celebration honors public radio’s vital role in supporting local music discovery and connecting communities through sound.

For 2025, WJCT will feature a special on-air showcase of its local music programs. Tune in at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, stream online or listen on the WJCT app for a preview of the weekend lineup, beginning with The Neighborhood with Mr. Al Pete, followed by Bop City, Electro Lounge and Blues Horizon. These beloved shows highlight the diversity of the Jacksonville music scene — from jazz and soul to electronic, funk and blues — all curated by the voices that make WJCT a true hub for local sound.

“Public Radio Music Day is about celebrating how public radio helps people discover new sounds and connect with the artists who define their local community,” said David Luckin, WJCT Music Director. “Our mission has always been to introduce listeners to something fresh, something inspiring and something made right here in Jacksonville. That’s what makes WJCT News 89.9 a home for music lovers.”

Each year, Public Radio Music Day, organized by the NoncomMUSIC Alliance, celebrates the unique contributions of noncommercial music stations that spotlight local artists, foster discovery and unite listeners across genres and generations.

WJCT Public Media will be participating through:

9 p.m. – The Neighborhood with Mr. Al Pete

A vibrant mix of hip-hop, R&B, soul, jazz and more, curated by Jacksonville artist and DJ Mr. Al Pete. The show celebrates the rhythm, creativity and culture that define Northeast Florida’s music scene.

10 p.m. – Bop City with Daniel Stark

Hosted by acclaimed jazz saxophonist and Friday Musicale director Daniel Stark, Bop City dives into the revolutionary spirit of bebop — the improvisational, boundary-breaking sound pioneered by legends like Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie.

11 p.m. – Electro Lounge with David Luckin

WJCT station manager David Luckin returns with his signature blend of downtempo, chill and eclectic sounds — an atmospheric soundtrack that carries listeners into the late-night hours.

12 a.m. – Blues Horizon with Andrew Wiechman

Hosted by Jacksonville native and musician Andrew Wiechman, Blues Horizon explores the best in blues and blues-inspired rock. Each episode blends music with artist interviews and insight into the local scene, creating a dynamic listening experience full of color, depth and soul.

Listeners can tune in live on WJCT News 89.9 or stream online at wjct.org/radio to be part of the celebration.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Public Radio Music Day:

Public Radio Music Day is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partners. The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities who enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance currently has more than 200 partner public radio music stations, all locally owned and operated, yet united by their shared values of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community. To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance, please visit noncomMUSIC.org.

This year, the Alliance of Rural Public Media, an alliance dedicated to informing lawmakers and audiences about the critical work of rural public radio stations across the country, is a partner in celebrating Public Radio Music Day.

More information about Public Radio Music Day and local events across the country is available at: PublicRadioMusicDay.org