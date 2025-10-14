Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

WJCT Public Media Announces Retirement of David McGowan in 2026

National search planned to identify organization’s next President and CEO

Oct. 14, 2025 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, today announced that David McGowan will retire as President and CEO on March 31, 2026.



McGowan has led WJCT Public Media since January 2018. This announcement follows an extensive period of planning between McGowan and the organization’s Board of Trustees’ leadership, which started in January 2025.



“Serving WJCT Public Media through this period of growth has been a tremendous honor. Everything we’ve been through these last eight years has only strengthened my belief in the power of public media to bring people together,” said McGowan. “WJCT Public Media is such a precious community asset, and I am grateful to have helped guide it during such an interesting time in our industry and in our region. I look forward to working with our Board during this transition.”



Under McGowan’s leadership, WJCT became one of the most dynamic local news organizations in the country — a true multi-platform organization recognized regionally and nationally for its innovative programming in local news, music, education and community engagement. Highlights of his tenure include the launch and growth of Jacksonville Today, a digital-first news platform funded through its Local Journalism Initiative that has earned accolades from the LION Awards and Local Media Association’s Digital Innovation Awards; the creation of the Jacksonville Music Experience; new in-person experiences through the expansion of the WJCT Soundstage and the popular Film at WJCT Studios series; and numerous new broadcast and podcast programs, such as “What’s Health Got to Do With It?,” “Bygone Jax” and “Untold Stories.”

WJCT also grew stronger in other ways during McGowan’s tenure. Revenue and the number of individual contributors have nearly doubled since 2018, and audiences for its local news on WJCT News 89.9 and through Jacksonville Today stand at or near all-time highs. Use of Jax PBS’ streaming services are growing strongly, and live event attendance is at a peak following the pandemic shutdowns.



The organization’s Board of Trustees has formed a search committee, led by Chair Bill Hendrich, Immediate Past Chair Farley Kern and Chair-Elect Anne Madsen, to oversee the process of identifying WJCT Public Media’s next President and CEO. DRiWaterstone, an executive search, leadership and advisory firm, has been engaged to conduct a national search.



“David is a world-class executive; we have been fortunate to have him as our President and CEO. He is a remarkable leader, whose vision and strategic guidance inspired us all to reimagine how this organization can serve the community. We are grateful for his many years of exemplary service to our mission, and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Bill Hendrich, Chair of WJCT Public Media’s Board of Trustees.



“From creating innovative new programs to further enrich our community, to strengthening our financial position through highly effective fiscal and operational management, David has positioned WJCT to move soundly forward,” said Anne K. Madsen, Treasurer and Chair-Elect of WJCT Public Media’s Board of Trustees. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation for his exceptional service to WJCT and our community.”



Prior to his arrival at WJCT Public Media, McGowan successfully led a variety of media and digital businesses. He served in senior executive roles for several cable and telecommunication companies in Europe, including most recently as CEO of Invitel, a major media and telecommunications company based in Hungary. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at top news organizations including Senior Vice President of news and public affairs programming and production for WETA in Washington, D.C., and Head of Media Development for Time Magazine. Programs under his supervision won major American awards in broadcasting, including Emmys, Peabody Awards and the Du-Pont-Columbia Journalism Award. He has served on the boards of several companies and nonprofits, and is a graduate of Yale University.



“Thanks to David’s vision and leadership, WJCT Public Media has evolved to become a strong, vibrant source of information, education and cultural programming — an invaluable resource to Northeast Florida,” said Farley Kern, Immediate Past Chair of WJCT’s Board of Trustees. “On behalf of our current and past Trustees, I thank David for successfully steering the institution through a time of tremendous growth in the region and unprecedented change in the media industry. We look forward to welcoming a new leader next year to continue the positive momentum he created.”



