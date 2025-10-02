Media Contact:

Neily Jones

(904) 318-2633

nbraren@wjct.org

New Beginnings: WJCT Public Media Starts 2025-2026 Fiscal Year with Strong Community Support, Including Service of Two New Trustees

Public media organization transitions to a fully community-funded model

Oct. 1, 2025 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, today marked an important milestone in the organization’s evolution. Effective October 1, 2025 with the start of WJCT’s new fiscal year, the organization has transitioned to a fully community-funded model — a change powered by widespread support from individual donors, philanthropic foundations and underwriting partners across the region.



This changeover reflects years of intentional, strategic efforts to diversify WJCT’s revenue, a priority that was accelerated after approximately $2 million in revenue was eliminated at the state and federal levels. In the final months of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, WJCT and its supporters rallied together to raise more than $1 million to ensure the organization’s financial stability, including contributions from more than 1000 donors



These achievements ensure that WJCT’s core services — from local news and emergency weather updates, to early childhood education programs and free events — will continue to bring members of the community together to learn, share and grow.



“WJCT has always been 100% community-owned. We’re proud, and incredibly grateful, to say that we are now also 100% community-funded,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “This fundraising momentum shows that WJCT’s services deliver immense personal and civic value. We begin this new fiscal year on solid financial footing, and with an even greater resolve to deliver the trustworthy, educational and insightful programs that represent the special role that public media plays in our community’s quality of life.”

WJCT Public Media is governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees, whose leadership is critical to maintaining and growing the organization’s financial health. The organization recently confirmed the appointment of D. Samuel “Sam” Inman and Austin Staton as new trustees at its annual meeting on September 25, 2025.



D. Samuel Inman is the President and CEO of Community First Credit Union. He has served the credit union since 1990, starting as an assistant accounting manager before progressing into numerous leadership roles before being named the institution’s seventh president and CEO in 2024. He has played an instrumental role in growing the credit union’s assets from $156 million to more than $2.8 billion. In addition to his service to WJCT, Inman is the chair of the board of the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida and a member of the University of North Florida (UNF) Foundation board. Earlier in his career, he also served on committees and boards such as the TEACH Symposium for Northeast Florida educators, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida, Learn to Read, Inc., the UNF Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Credit Union Executive Society’s Florida Chapter.



is the President and CEO of Community First Credit Union. He has served the credit union since 1990, starting as an assistant accounting manager before progressing into numerous leadership roles before being named the institution’s seventh president and CEO in 2024. He has played an instrumental role in growing the credit union’s assets from $156 million to more than $2.8 billion. In addition to his service to WJCT, Inman is the chair of the board of the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida and a member of the University of North Florida (UNF) Foundation board. Earlier in his career, he also served on committees and boards such as the TEACH Symposium for Northeast Florida educators, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida, Learn to Read, Inc., the UNF Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Credit Union Executive Society’s Florida Chapter. Austin Staton is the Director of Media Relations for CSX. Over the past 15+ years, he has served as a trusted advisor to executives and senior leaders at global Fortune 500 companies, helping them navigate high-stakes media moments, shape public perception, and build lasting trust with key stakeholders. Before joining CSX, he guided communications for global energy leaders in Houston, where he managed high-profile media strategies and crisis responses that influenced industry conversations. A former president of IABC Houston, he combines deep expertise in reputation management with a passion for strategic storytelling. He holds a political science degree from Baylor University and a certificate in sustainable business strategy from Harvard Business School Online.



Bill Hendrich, a retired Executive Vice President, Radio for Cox Media Group, continues in the second of his two-year term as board chair. Anne K. Madsen, Chief Financial Officer for LSF Health Systems, a division of Lutheran Services Florida, now serves as both chair-elect and treasurer.



“WJCT Public Media is a resilient and innovative organization., Our trustees are united in our commitment to this vital community asset and its success,” said Hendrich. “Sam and Austin both bring tremendous professional talent to the board. With their contributions, the excellent work of our current board members, and Anne’s consistent leadership, we are ready to embrace this new chapter of WJCT’s exciting story.”



To learn more about opportunities to support WJCT Public Media, including updated offerings for corporate partners and sponsors, visit wjct.org.

###

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).