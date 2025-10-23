Media Contact:

23rd Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Hosted by WJCT Public Media Returns This November

Community-wide collection of new and lightly used sweaters, jackets, socks and blankets begins Saturday, November 1, 2025

October 29, 2025 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media is partnering with VyStar Credit Union, Suddath and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships — with additional support provided by Humana Healthy Horizons in Florida — to present the 23rd annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. Cold-weather clothing and items — such as new or gently used sweaters, jackets, socks and blankets — will be collected November 1–30, 2025, and distributed to neighbors in need at the Clara White Mission and City Rescue Mission on Wednesday, December 10.

Donation drop-off locations include the WJCT Public Media headquarters at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville, as well as most VyStar Credit Union branches throughout North Florida, both Suddath locations and all Tom Bush Family of Dealerships businesses.

Public media organizations across the United States have collected sweaters in honor of Fred Rogers, host of the beloved PBS series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, for more than two decades. Last year, WJCT Public Media’s Sweater Drive collected and distributed more than 10,000 pounds of warm clothing and blankets to Northeast Florida residents.

“For more than two decades, the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive has united our community in kindness,” said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT Public Media. “At WJCT, we’re proud to bring together partners and neighbors who share our belief that small acts of care can make a big difference. This initiative continues to reflect the heart of public media — service, compassion and connection.”

“At VyStar, we believe that kindness is a cornerstone of community,” said VyStar SVP/Foundation President Patricia McElroy. “Our continued partnership with WJCT Public Media for the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive reflects our commitment to helping neighbors in need, one sweater, one jacket, one warm gesture at a time. We’re proud to support this effort and invite the community to join us in making Northeast Florida a little warmer and a lot more caring.”

Suddath, a global moving company headquartered in Jacksonville, will again provide transportation and logistics support to help deliver donations to local distribution partners.

“We are honored to continue our participation in the Mr. Rogers Sweater Drive,” said Chad Gaither, Household Goods Operations Manager at Suddath. “At Suddath, we firmly believe in the strength of community and the significance of kindness. By assisting in the collection and delivery of donations to those in need, we pay tribute to the legacy of Mr. Rogers. Together, we can make a difference and help our neighbors stay warm this season.”

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships also returns as a presenting partner for 2025 — marking its ninth consecutive year of support.

“The Mister Rogers’ Sweater Drive is one of our favorite traditions,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. “It’s incredible to see how much warmth this community can generate when we come together. We’re proud to be part of it year after year.”



DONATION DROP-OFFS:



WJCT Public Media

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202



Suddath Jacksonville

Both locations in Duval County can be found here.

VyStar Credit Union

Most locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties. Click here for participating branch locations.



Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

All locations in Duval County can be found here.



To download a flier to share about this event, click here.

