Media Contact:

Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

Film at WJCT Studios Expands Programming for 2025-2026 Season

From new independent films to documentaries and classics, program to offer slate of 25+ live screenings

Sept. 29, 2025 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, today announced the expansion of its Film at WJCT Studios schedule for the 2025-2026 season.



From independent features to rock ‘n’ roll and nature documentaries to the dark streets of film noir, Film at WJCT Studios presents a variety of movies and programs that captivate the imagination, inspire curiosity about the world and deliver unique entertainment at an approachable price point. The series also embraces NT Live screenings, filmed live stage productions from the National Theatre in London. Tickets for a current WJCT member (supporter at $60 or more per year) will be just $5 per film and $10 per NT Live screening. Non-member prices are $10 per film and $15 per NT Live screening. All film events have a cash bar available for popcorn, snacks and beverages, and are screened at WJCT Public Media’s studios, located at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Downtown Jacksonville, Fla.



The 2025-2026 season, presented by VyStar Credit Union, will present more than 25 live screenings of independent films, classic movies, filmed stage productions from the National Theatre in London (NT Live) and more. The current schedule is available at wjct.org/film, with new films added each month. Announced screenings include:



Hocus Pocus, October 29

National Theatre Live: Mrs. Warren’s Profession, November 5

Noirvember: Gilda (November 21), Dark Passage (November 22, 2 p.m.) and Murder, My Sweet (November 22, 7 p.m.)

Bad Shabbos, December 9

National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest, January 14



Film at WJCT Studios debuted in 2024, following the closure of two popular independent movie theatres: the San Marco Theatre in 2023 and Sun-Ray Cinema in 2024. In its first season, 17 screenings were attended by nearly 3,000 film fans. Largest audiences were for the NT Live production of Fleabag, the independent film Secret Mall Apartment, and the Noir classic, Double Indemnity.

The nonprofit public media organization utilizes its versatile soundstage space to present a curated selection of films, filling a gap within the region’s entertainment scene while positively contributing to Downtown Jacksonville’s continued growth as a destination for arts and culture.



“One of our strengths as an independent public media organization is our ability to provide programs that directly meet the community’s wants and needs. Film at WJCT Studios is a perfect example of that principle in action. Our team has developed a unique film-viewing experience that is entirely community-focused, and we’re really pleased with the reception the series has received. Attendance has been great!” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media.

“VyStar is proud to support Film at WJCT Studios as it continues to grow into a vibrant cultural offering for our community,” said VyStar SVP/Foundation President Patricia McElroy. “This expanded season reflects the creativity and range of Northeast Florida, and we’re honored to help bring these stories to life in Downtown Jacksonville. Through our partnership with WJCT Public Media, we’re investing in experiences that inspire, connect, and enrich the lives of our members and the community.”



Additional titles will be added throughout the year. The Film at WJCT Studios series encourages the community to submit titles for consideration as it expands. Secret Mall Apartment was the first film screened at the request of an audience member. To suggest a film for consideration, visit wjct.org/film.



###

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Vystar Credit Union:

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 78 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.