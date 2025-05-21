Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Launches Jacksonville’s Jazz Radio and New Show Bop City, Just in Time for Jazz Festival Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – May 21, 2025 – WJCT Public Media is proud to announce the official launch of Jacksonville’s Jazz Radio on WJCT 89.9 HD4, a new 24/7/365 station dedicated to celebrating the timeless and ever-evolving genre of jazz. Coinciding with the city’s highly anticipated Jacksonville Jazz Festival weekend, the station’s debut offers listeners a curated soundtrack for the occasion—and a nonstop celebration of jazz all year long.

Among the station’s premiere programming is Bop City, a brand-new show hosted by Daniel Stark, acclaimed jazz saxophonist and director of Jacksonville’s historic Friday Musicale. Bop City honors the bold spirit and artistic legacy of bebop, a revolutionary style pioneered in 1940s Harlem by legends like Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, and others. The show blends rare archival live recordings with fresh new releases, spotlighting artists pushing jazz forward while paying homage to its rich, Black American roots. Bop City will also air on WJCT News 89.9 at 7 pm on Saturdays as part of the station’s “JME Saturday Night” lineup.

“The first episode is a banger!” says host Daniel Stark. “It opens with a cut from the new Sullivan Fortner record, goes through some Max Roach and Mingus, and has a track from a South African pianist named Nduduzo Makhathini, and more artists throughout the hour-long show. It sets the stakes for the rest of the series, in terms of who and what gets counted as bebop legacy.Listeners will hear Art Blakey, Max Roach, Roy Haynes, but the show will cover Ed Blackwell and Roy Brooks too. It will be entertaining for bebop fans and those looking for fresh sounds.”

Jacksonville’s Jazz Radio offers a rich and diverse listening experience, featuring:

Classic jazz hits and deep cuts



Contemporary innovators and local stars



Spotlight segments on Jacksonville’s vibrant jazz scene



Exclusive programs like Bop City that celebrate both tradition and evolution

“Our city has deep jazz roots, and this new station is a tribute to that legacy and to the vibrant future of the genre,” said David Luckin, Program Director at WJCT Public Media. “We’re excited to bring listeners a curated mix of the best in jazz, whether they’re discovering it for the first time or returning to a lifelong passion.”

Listeners can tune in on WJCT 89.9 HD4, or stream the station at wjct.org, jaxmusic.org, or via the WJCT App.

Celebrate jazz with us all year long. Whether it’s the soulful swing of a classic quartet or the boundary-pushing sounds of today’s top jazz composers, Jacksonville’s Jazz Radio is your destination for jazz in Northeast Florida.

