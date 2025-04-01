Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Shares New Podcast: Kingpins & Catalysts

Host of First Coast Connect Anne Schindler’s series profiles nine people who have made a mark on Jacksonville.

April 1, 2025 — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WJCT Public Media today announced its newest podcast, Kingpins & Catalysts, a series of revealing, long-form interviews where First Coast Connect host Anne Schindler explores the connections between her guests’ personal experiences and their public impact, and how their stories also shaped the story of the First Coast itself.

Kingpins & Catalysts tells the stories of local legends—giants in their fields, people who’ve left an indelible mark on the region’s identity. Season one delves into the lives of figures like Willie Evans Jr., a pioneering force in Jacksonville’s hip-hop scene whose artistry helped redefine the city’s musical landscape. Ann Finnell, a formidable attorney known for her work on death penalty cases, offers insights into her high-profile cases, including the exoneration of a wrongfully accused teen. Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a trailblazing educator and advocate, explores the lineage of excellence that delivered her into a life of leadership and social change. Former DEA agent Mark Baughman offers a nuanced perspective on law enforcement, influenced in part by his own son’s incarceration.

“I am thrilled to see this project materialize. It began as just an excuse for me to sit down and talk with some of the people I find most interesting,” said Anne Schinder, host of First Coast Connect and Kingpins & Catalysts. “But it developed into a series that I think offers perspective based on its own architecture. My guests are terrific storytellers, and all equally committed to this community. These are stories worth hearing.”

From the streets to the courtroom, and from history-makers to visionaries, Kingpins & Catalysts showcases the powerful human engine behind the soul of the city.

● Ken Amaro, once a trusted voice on Jacksonville’s TV screens, pulls back the curtain on life inside the “machine” of government, reflecting on the contrasts between investigative journalism and public service.

● Kim Varner, a retired detective, brings a deeply personal perspective to community policing—his commitment to anti-gun violence advocacy shaped by the tragic loss of his son, Kim “Desi” Varner, Jr., in 2015.

● Artis Gilmore, the legendary basketball star, shares his journey from a small Florida town to the Hall of Fame, revealing how his roots shaped the towering legacy he built on and off the court.

● Dr. Kimberly Allen, CEO of 904Ward, reflects on how Jacksonville shaped her passion for education and advocacy, emphasizing the power of learning to drive change and build a more united community.

● Dana Miller, a master barber and Eastside icon, shares his path from drug kingpin to repentant community leader, ministering to both young kids and the families of those who’ve died in gun violence.

Listeners can subscribe to Kingpins & Catalysts on all major podcast platforms, including NPR One. More information can be found at wjct.org/podcasts.

