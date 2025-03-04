Media Contact:

WJCT Public Media Brings the Acclaimed National Theatre Live Theatrical Experience to Jacksonville in partnership with London’s National Theatre and BY Experience

The Motive and the Cue directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes to debut on March 19th at WJCT Studios.

Jacksonville, Fla. – March 4, 2025 – WJCT Public Media continues to present a variety of community events with the acclaimed stage production The Motive and the Cue. The film, directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes (Best Director, American Beauty) and written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), will screen on March 19, 2025, at WJCT Studios.

Starring Mark Gatiss (Mycroft Holmes in Sherlock) as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn (2020’s Emma.) as Richard Burton, this critically acclaimed play captures the high-stakes drama behind a legendary Broadway production of Hamlet in 1964. With Elizabeth Taylor–played by Tuppence Middleton (Lucy Branson in Downton Abbey: A New Era)–married to Burton and Gielgud’s meticulous direction, two theatrical powerhouses collide in a battle of artistic vision.

Praised by critics as “a love letter to theatre” (Evening Standard) and “immaculately directed by Sam Mendes” (The Times), the production was filmed live during its sold-out run at the National Theatre.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Location: WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave, Jacksonville, FL

Doors Open: 6:00 PM | Screening Begins: 7:00 PM

Tickets: $10 (Popcorn, beer, wine, and refreshments available for purchase)

This recording of the theatrical production has a run time of 3 hours and includes a 15-minute intermission.

“This screening and partnership with the National Theatre and BY Experience is a unique opportunity to bring world-class theatre to Jacksonville,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “The Motive and the Cue is the first of what we hope will be an important addition to our regional arts and culture scene, as we bring a series of acclaimed productions by one of the world’s most acclaimed theatre companies to Jacksonville.“ For more information and tickets, visit WJCT.org.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is a community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About the National Theatre

The National Theatre makes theatre that entertains and inspires using its creativity, expertise and unique reach. The National Theatre shares unforgettable stories with millions of audience members across the UK and around the world – on its own stages, on tour, in schools, on cinema screens and streaming at home.

World-leading artists make their best work at the National Theatre with the widest possible audience and impact. The National Theatre invests in talent and innovation on stage and off, taking seriously its role as the nation’s theatre. Of the new productions developed each year with a wide range of theatre companies, a third of that research and development resource is dedicated to shows staged at theatres outside London.

Through touring our work to local theatres and schools and nationwide education and community programmes, we are active in every local authority in the UK. A registered charity with deeply embedded social purpose, the National Theatre works with hundreds of schools and communities across the UK to fire imagination and inspire creativity, and to develop skills and pathways for careers in theatre.

For more information, please visit nationaltheatre.org.uk

About BY Experience

Since its formation in 2003, BY Experience has distributed hundreds of unique events to cinema audiences globally, including as the Worldwide Distribution Representative of The Met: Live in HD (from 2005 to the present) and International Distributor of National Theatre Live (ex-UK and China, from 2009 to the present). The New York-based, independently owned and operated firm, offers cultural, entertainment, educational and inspirational events to over 3,000 cinemas and performing arts centers in 75+ countries. Millions of tickets have been sold to date.