Robbie Robertson, Guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, has Died at 80

By Otis Hart
Image
Robbie Robertson. Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Robbie Robertson, the lead guitarist and the primary songwriter for Canadian rock luminaries The Band, has died at age 80.

Family member Dawn Robertson confirmed the news to NPR.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s songwriting credits include several touchstone songs that would go on to establish the blueprint of Americana music, including “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek” and the controversial “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” a song narrated from the perspective of Confederate soldiers.

Robertson and The Band, who formed as a backing group for rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins, initially gained acclaim as the live backing unit for Bob Dylan, who first took them on tour in 1965 when they were still known as The Hawks. The group soon became stars of their own thanks to classic albums, Music From Big Pink, released in 1968, and The Band, released in 1969. Robertson would also immortalize The Band with the help of director Martin Scorsese in 1976 when they recorded a guest-star-studded performance announced as The Band’s final show. Scorsese’s concert film, The Last Waltz, would be released in theaters in 1978.

Members of The Band would reunite many times in the decades that followed, but Robertson never rejoined the group. He recorded music for soundtracks to Scorsese films like Raging Bull and The Color of Money and released a handful of solo albums. His last, Sinematic, came out in 2019.

Robertson is the fourth member of The Band to die, following Richard Manuel in 1986, Rick Danko in 1999 and vocalist/drummer Levon Helm in 2012. Keyboardist and organist Garth Hudson is now the group’s only living member.

Before he was Robbie Robertson, the future rock star was born Jaime Royal Robertson, the son of a Mohawk mother who was raised on the Six Nations reserve in Ontario. He learned later in life that his biological father, Alexander Klegerman, was a Jewish member of the Toronto underworld who was known for his gambling.

According to Hawkins, who appeared in the documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, “Robbie’s real dad was a Hebrew gangster.”

Neda Ulaby contributed reporting to this story.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: died, obituary, Robbie Robertson and The Band

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58”
Aug. 08, 2023

DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58

Featured image for “Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’”
Aug. 08, 2023

Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’

Featured image for “With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut”
Aug. 08, 2023

With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut

Featured image for “Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 08, 2023

Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion”
Aug. 07, 2023

SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion

Featured image for “Le Tigre’s Feminist Rage has Always been Fun”
Aug. 04, 2023

Le Tigre’s Feminist Rage has Always been Fun

Featured image for “D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc Commands Respect on “Talk To Me Nice””
Aug. 03, 2023

D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc Commands Respect on “Talk To Me Nice”

Featured image for “Obongjayar | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 03, 2023

Obongjayar | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On “Eat Paper,” Experimental UK Combo Food People Serve Up Tasty Psych ”
Aug. 03, 2023

On “Eat Paper,” Experimental UK Combo Food People Serve Up Tasty Psych 

Featured image for “New Book from Alan Paul Tells the Epic Story of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s Era”
Aug. 02, 2023

New Book from Alan Paul Tells the Epic Story of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s Era

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Snoop Dogg **POSTPONED** Snoop Dogg **POSTPONED** with Nelly and Ying Yang Twins VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 08/10 @ 7:00 PM Divided Truth Divided Truth with Filth and Tragic Kona Skatepark Fri. 08/11 @ 6:00 PM Stephen Marley Stephen Marley The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 08/11 @ 7:00 PM Trash Panda Trash Panda with Hotel Fiction Intuition Ale Works Fri. 08/11 @ 7:00 PM Albert Castiglia Albert Castiglia Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM Moon Taxi Moon Taxi with The Stews Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM RickoLus RickoLus with The Pauses, Citrus Trees and Jim Dreffen Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM JME Presents | Queer Country Disco JME Presents | Queer Country Disco w/ Rachel Angel, Daddy, Folk is People WJCT Soundstage Sat. 08/12 @ 6:00 PM Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with The Baseball Project The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/12 @ 7:00 PM Steelin' Peaches Steelin’ Peaches Underbelly Sat. 08/12 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…