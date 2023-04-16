Best Live Music In Jacksonville This Week | April 17-23

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Jazz/R&B
Moonchild – Tuesday, April 18
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Eclecting L.A. fusion trio Moonchild performs at Jack Rabbits on Tuesday night. To learn more about the band, check out our concert announcement feature.
Punk
Laura Jane Grace – Wednesday, April 19
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Best known for her work with punk band Against Me! – as well as the very good memoir Tranny – Laura Jane Grace brings her latest solo effort, At War with the Silverfish, to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.
Alt-Country
Wilco – Wednesday, April 19
The Amp | St. Augustine
The Jeff Tweedy-led pioneering alt-country band Wilco returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with special guests The A’s on Wednesday. Read more about the band’s new record Cruel Country, via our concert announcement feature.
Rock
Grouplove – Thursday, April 20
RIverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville
Week three of the FREE Jax River Jams series brings indie-alt rockers Grouplove to Riverfront Plaza, with locals Faze Wave and Liza Attic.
Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Thursday, Friday & Saturday, April 20-22
The Amp | St. Augustine
Virtuosic guitarist and songwriter Billy Strings returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for three nights of country and bluegrass pyrotechnics.
Folk
Tommy Prine – Friday, April 21
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Scion of the late (and inarguably great) folk legend John Prine, Tommy will play an intimate set at Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.