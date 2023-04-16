Wilco press photo

Best Live Music In Jacksonville This Week | April 17-23

Jazz/R&B

Moonchild – Tuesday, April 18 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Eclecting L.A. fusion trio Moonchild performs at Jack Rabbits on Tuesday night. To learn more about the band, check out our concert announcement feature. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Punk

Laura Jane Grace – Wednesday, April 19 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Best known for her work with punk band Against Me! – as well as the very good memoir Tranny – Laura Jane Grace brings her latest solo effort, At War with the Silverfish, to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Alt-Country

Wilco – Wednesday, April 19 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

The Jeff Tweedy-led pioneering alt-country band Wilco returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with special guests The A’s on Wednesday. Read more about the band’s new record Cruel Country, via our concert announcement feature

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

Grouplove – Thursday, April 20 

RIverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

Week three of the FREE Jax River Jams series brings indie-alt rockers Grouplove to Riverfront Plaza, with locals Faze Wave and Liza Attic. 

Watch | Free | Map 

Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Thursday, Friday & Saturday, April 20-22

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Virtuosic guitarist and songwriter Billy Strings returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for three nights of country and bluegrass pyrotechnics. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Folk 

Tommy Prine – Friday, April 21

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Scion of the late (and inarguably great) folk legend John Prine, Tommy will play an intimate set at Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

