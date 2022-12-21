Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room

By Matthew Shaw
Animal Clinic on stage at Blue Jay Listening Room
Animal Clinic performing at Blue Jay Listening Room for JME's Local Showcase in February of '22

While synthesizers have been commercially available for more than a half-century, a puritanical divide long existed between analog- and electronic-approaches to music. However, owing much to decades of experimentation by artists in a range of genres — from mainstream pop to hip-hop to rock and folk — as well as the genre-agnosticism of modern listeners, the bridge between man and machine is now solid and structurally sound; also, by and large a trivial matter that only the confused or ludditical seem to push back against.

Animal Clinic, the solo project of Jacksonville songwriter James Scott Rubia, certainly bridges that divide. A multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Rubia conjures poetry and all manner of circuitry — synthesizers, patches, drum machines — to craft Animal Clinic songs that channel James Murphy as much as Tom Waits.

On the first stop of JME’s Local Showcase Series back in February of ’22, Rubia performed songs from 2019’s Year of the Bore, his debut as Animal Clinic, and several new songs, including “Flowers In the Snow,” which appears on the just-released Alphaville, FL. Watch Animal Clinic perform “Flowers in the Snow” above.

In this article: Alphaville FL, Animal Clinic, Flowers in the Snow, James Scott Rubia, live, New music, NPR LIve Sessions, NPR Music and Year of the Bore

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 21, 2022

Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63”
Dec. 21, 2022

Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

Featured image for “Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “The Best Roots Music of 2022”
Dec. 19, 2022

The Best Roots Music of 2022

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios”
Dec. 19, 2022

Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios

Featured image for “JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke”
Dec. 19, 2022

JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Dec. 18, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax”
Dec. 15, 2022

A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax

Featured image for “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022”
Dec. 13, 2022

The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Flag On Fire Flag On Fire with Friendly Fire and Lifted Riffs Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Leo Sun Leo Sun Bobby Kid, Cowboi, Brooke Garwood The Walrus Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Christmas with the Currys Christmas with the Currys Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 12/22 @ 8:00 PM Riot Ten Riot Ten with Jiqui, Bernzikial, and Bixxmntn Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/22 @ 9:00 PM Darren Robert Darren Robert with Trel Deleon and DJ 3Clopsi Justice Pub Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM The Julius Airwave The Julius Airwave with Everythingtome and Fun Light Jack Rabbits Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM Ol' Cracker Ol’ Cracker with Brandon Lucas Jack Rabbits Mon. 12/26 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 12/27 @ 7:00 PM Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige with K-Michelle and Queen Naija VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…