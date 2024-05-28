Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out

By JME Staff
Image
Washed Out's new album 'Notes from a Quiet Life" is out June 28 on Sub Pop | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

On “The Hardest Part,” a new single from a forthcoming full length, multi-disciplinary artist Ernest Greene, AKA Washed Out, displays his knack for whimsical soundscapes.

With a bubbly bassline and a rigid lead melody, it’s more pop-y and perhaps less ethereal than the music that made Washed Out ubiquitous in the mid-aughts (“Feel It All Around,” if you recall, was the theme song to the FX sketch comedy Portlandia, a pop-cultural touchstone for a generation now approaching middle age). But “The Hardest Part,” from Notes from a Quiet Life (due out June 28 on Sub Pop) shows Greene’s expansion as an artist and his willingness to diverge and experiment.

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Song of the Day, The Hardest Part and Washed Out

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen”
May. 26, 2024

The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo”
May. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 22, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy”
May. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy

Featured image for “Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner”
May. 16, 2024

Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD”
May. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd”
May. 15, 2024

Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd

Featured image for “Black Kids and Visitation Keyboardist and Singer Ali Youngblood’s Gear Essentials”
May. 14, 2024

Black Kids and Visitation Keyboardist and Singer Ali Youngblood’s Gear Essentials

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 05/28 @ 7:00 PM Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band Daily’s Place Tue. 05/28 @ 7:30 PM Heavy On The Heart Heavy On The Heart with Man Overboard Jack Rabbits Tue. 05/28 @ 8:00 PM Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band Daily’s Place Wed. 05/29 @ 7:30 PM Walter Parks Walter Parks Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 05/29 @ 8:00 PM Matthew Logan Vasquez Matthew Logan Vasquez Cafe Eleven Thu. 05/30 @ 8:00 PM Amplified Avondale Amplified Avondale with Root Sea, Souvineer, Groove Coalition, Kirk Whalen and more St. Johns Avenue Fri. 05/31 @ 6:00 PM Heatstroke Music Festival Heatstroke Music Festival Marina Parking Lot B Fri. 05/31 @ 6:00 PM Cardiel Cardiel with Pomona and Seagate Kona Skatepark Fri. 05/31 @ 7:00 PM Skyliner Skyliner with Appalachian Death Trap, Varanger, and The Infinity Cinema Underbelly Fri. 05/31 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…