Song of the Day | “Push It” by Vicky Farewell

Orange County, CA songwriter and producer Vicky Farewell makes distinctively woozy pop. The classically-trained multi-instrumentalist’s veracity as a consumer of offbeat music from marginal genres is evident in the twinkling, downtempo, borderline-New-Age single, “Push It,” from Give A Damn, her new full-length due out on slacker-pop darling Mac DeMarco’s record label on May 10.
All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.
Total 0 Votes
0
In this article:
May. 02, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 27
May. 02, 2024
Electro Lounge Playlist | April 27
May. 02, 2024
The Mighty Terence Blanchard Closes out the Jacksonville Symphony’s Jazz Series
May. 01, 2024
Australia’s Hockey Dad Try to Keep It Together on New Single “Safety Pin”
May. 01, 2024
Kurt Vile on how George Jones, Pianos Everywhere and a Gathering of Collaborators made for “Another Good Year for the Roses”
Apr. 30, 2024
Song of the Day | “Megabus” by French Cassettes
Apr. 29, 2024
Duval Singer Ebonique’s New Album ‘alterEBO’ is a Contemporary Spin on Millennium-Era R&B
Apr. 29, 2024
Song of the Day | “Well Alright” by Johnny Cash
Apr. 29, 2024
Crumb Can’t Escape “The Bug” on Atmospheric New Single
Apr. 25, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20
Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.