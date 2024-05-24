The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18

How’s it going, Neighbors? I hope you enjoyed last weekend’s show. If you missed it, below is the list of jams I played, with links to stream at your convenience.
I shared a snippet of a conversation I had with pianist, producer, and regal gentleman Bruce V. Allen. We had lunch at Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine (which was tasty) and reflected on his upbringing in St. Louis, Missouri, his early journey in music at Bethune Cookman University, his triumphs with overcoming his unfortunate stroke in 2007, and his return to music.
Make sure you check out Bruce’s music on his website and check out his latest EP. It’s easy listening with a large presence of pride and inspiration.
Memorial Day weekend is upon us and the 2024 Jax Jazz Fest will be in action. Be safe and get ready for relaxation and a great show this Saturday. #TOTHETOP
Blue Lab Beats – “Guava”
Ariel – “Something Amazing”
Fr1th – “Nostalgia”
Kiefer – “Montara”
Killer Mike – “Exit 9” feat. Blxst
Jordan Rakei – “Trust”
Machinedrum – “Weary” feat. Mick Jenkins and Jesse Boykins III
Bruce V. Allen – “Come Back“
Bruce V. Allen – “I’ll Be The One”
Musclecars – “Ha Ya! (Eternal Life)”
Leif Maine & Jackson Mathod – “Move Something” feat. Turt
Stro Elliot – “Light Work“