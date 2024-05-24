The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

How’s it going, Neighbors? I hope you enjoyed last weekend’s show. If you missed it, below is the list of jams I played, with links to stream at your convenience.

I shared a snippet of a conversation I had with pianist, producer, and regal gentleman Bruce V. Allen. We had lunch at Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine (which was tasty) and reflected on his upbringing in St. Louis, Missouri, his early journey in music at Bethune Cookman University, his triumphs with overcoming his unfortunate stroke in 2007, and his return to music.

Make sure you check out Bruce’s music on his website and check out his latest EP. It’s easy listening with a large presence of pride and inspiration.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and the 2024 Jax Jazz Fest will be in action. Be safe and get ready for relaxation and a great show this Saturday. #TOTHETOP

Blue Lab Beats – “Guava”

Stream

Ariel – “Something Amazing”

Stream

Fr1th – “Nostalgia”

Stream

Kiefer – “Montara”

Stream

Killer Mike – “Exit 9” feat. Blxst

Stream

Jordan Rakei – “Trust”

Stream

Machinedrum – “Weary” feat. Mick Jenkins and Jesse Boykins III

Stream

Bruce V. Allen – “Come Back“

Stream

Bruce V. Allen – “I’ll Be The One”

Stream

Musclecars – “Ha Ya! (Eternal Life)”

Stream

Leif Maine & Jackson Mathod – “Move Something” feat. Turt

Stream

Stro Elliot – “Light Work“

Stream