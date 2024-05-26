The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023/2024 season on June 7 and 8. But the local institution is already gearing up for their 2024/2025 season. This year’s programming includes the symphony performing classical favorites, featured guest vocalists, exclusive world premieres, holiday pops, matinee and coffee performances and family-geared films. As part of the 2024/2025 Pop Series, the Symphony will also celebrate the music of Gulf & Western singer-songwriter, the late Jimmy Buffett.

“This season holds a special place in our hearts, reflecting on our rich history and unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. Each meticulously curated performance serves as a testament to our dedication to providing unforgettable musical experiences,” says Courtney Lewis, Music Director of the symphony. “Our anniversary season heralds a new dawn, marked by exceptional programming and a revitalized brand embodying pride for our community, the vitality of our performances…and the energy of our orchestra.”

The Jacksonville Symphony kicks off their series with Opening Night: Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection” on September 21, 2024. Joining the symphony are opera stars Ailyn Pérez and Isabel Leonard (of the film Maestro with Bradley Cooper), the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, University of North Florida Chorale and the Jacksonville University Singers. Highlights of their classical programming for 2024/25 include works by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Ravel and Sibelius. More than 40 guest performers join the symphony for of the forthcoming season, including pianist Joyce Yang, guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, the Marcus Roberts Trio, and the return of composer-pianist Conrad Tao.

The world premiere of Parrots + Palms: The Songs of Buffett & Fins, celebrating the life and music of Jimmy Buffett, kicks off the symphony’s Pops Series. Additional pop concerts include the music of Cher, The Righteous Brothers, Donna Summer and Stevie Wonder. While the Symphonic Night at the Movies series includes live music by the symphony with screenings of Star Wars and Harry Potter flicks.

The 75th-annual series of the Jacksonville Symphony opens on Saturday, September 21. Subscriptions for symphony tickets are on sale now to current subscribers looking to renew. Single tickets and new subscriptions are available beginning Monday, July 8. Full schedule and more info, here.