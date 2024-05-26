The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

By JME Staff
Image

The Jacksonville Symphony closes out its 2023/2024 season on June 7 and 8. But the local institution is already gearing up for their 2024/2025 season. This year’s programming includes the symphony performing classical favorites, featured guest vocalists, exclusive world premieres, holiday pops, matinee and coffee performances and family-geared films. As part of the 2024/2025 Pop Series, the Symphony will also celebrate the music of Gulf & Western singer-songwriter, the late Jimmy Buffett.

“This season holds a special place in our hearts, reflecting on our rich history and unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. Each meticulously curated performance serves as a testament to our dedication to providing unforgettable musical experiences,” says Courtney Lewis, Music Director of the symphony. “Our anniversary season heralds a new dawn, marked by exceptional programming and a revitalized brand embodying pride for our community, the vitality of our performances…and the energy of our orchestra.” 

The Jacksonville Symphony kicks off their series with Opening Night: Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection” on September 21, 2024. Joining the symphony are opera stars Ailyn Pérez and Isabel Leonard (of the film Maestro with Bradley Cooper), the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, University of North Florida Chorale and the Jacksonville University Singers. Highlights of their classical programming for 2024/25 include works by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Ravel and Sibelius. More than 40 guest performers join the symphony for of the forthcoming season, including pianist Joyce Yang, guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, the Marcus Roberts Trio, and the return of composer-pianist Conrad Tao. 

The world premiere of Parrots + Palms: The Songs of Buffett & Fins, celebrating the life and music of Jimmy Buffett, kicks off the symphony’s Pops Series. Additional pop concerts include the music of Cher, The Righteous Brothers, Donna Summer and Stevie Wonder. While the Symphonic Night at the Movies series includes live music by the symphony with screenings of Star Wars and Harry Potter flicks.

The 75th-annual series of the Jacksonville Symphony opens on Saturday, September 21. Subscriptions for symphony tickets are on sale now to current subscribers looking to renew. Single tickets and new subscriptions are available beginning Monday, July 8. Full schedule and more info, here.

In this article: 2024/2025, jacksonville, season and symphony

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo”
May. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 22, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “JME Staff Picks | The Jazz at the 2024 Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
May. 22, 2024

JME Staff Picks | The Jazz at the 2024 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy”
May. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy

Featured image for “Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner”
May. 16, 2024

Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD”
May. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd”
May. 15, 2024

Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd

Featured image for “Black Kids and Visitation Keyboardist and Singer Ali Youngblood’s Gear Essentials”
May. 14, 2024

Black Kids and Visitation Keyboardist and Singer Ali Youngblood’s Gear Essentials

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Jacksonville Jazz Festival at Daily's Place Stage Jacksonville Jazz Festival at Daily’s Place Stage with Rick Braun and Richard Elliott, Lizz Wright and more Daily’s Place Sun. 05/26 @ 3:00 PM Jacksonville Jazz Festival at Metropolitan Park Jacksonville Jazz Festival at Metropolitan Park with Joss Stone, the Baylor Project and more Metropolitan Park Sun. 05/26 @ 3:00 PM Black Tusk Black Tusk with Horse Rain Dogs Sun. 05/26 @ 7:00 PM Slater Slater with Tony Velour Underbelly Sun. 05/26 @ 7:00 PM NF NF VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Sun. 05/26 @ 8:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 05/26 @ 9:00 PM Caged Affair Caged Affair with Falling In Place, Monday Afternoon and In Truth They Lie Underbelly Mon. 05/27 @ 6:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 05/28 @ 7:00 PM Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band Daily’s Place Tue. 05/28 @ 7:30 PM Heavy On The Heart Heavy On The Heart with Man Overboard Jack Rabbits Tue. 05/28 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…