Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut

By Shelton Hull
Image
Renowned jazz singer Samara Joy will perform at the Florida Theatre in October | Ambe J Williams, courtesy of the artist (cropped)

All four of Samara Joy’s albums came out in the last three years. Two of them won Grammy awards.

Joy’s Florida Theatre debut on Tuesday, October 22 will be her second visit to Jacksonville. She was featured at the jazz festival in 2023, dazzling the crowd in a Sunday set mere blocks away from where she’ll perform this October. Having hosted that day, watching her set from backstage, alongside her manager and the rest of the crew, was one of my favorite concert experiences ever. The crowd even insisted on an encore, which is strictly forbidden, but we made an exception for her. Indeed, Samara Joy is the exception that proves many rules.

Bronx-born and raised in the Castle Hill neighborhood, Samara Joy who won the Essentially Ellington competition at Lincoln Center while still in high school, going on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Purchase. She’s a third-generation singer whose father, grandfather and grandmother were all gospel stars in their era. She won the 8th annual Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2019. (The judges were Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jane Monheit and Christian McBride, all hall of famers, as well as Matt Pierson, who later became her producer and manager.) 

She built on that initial promise with her self-titled debut on Whirlwind in 2021, which she followed just 434 days later with Linger Awhile, an instant classic that amplified her peers much like Norah Jones did for hers back in 2002. A holiday EP in 2023 is merely a placeholder for the follow-up, which is one of the most highly anticipated jazz albums of this era. 

The fact that she’s a jazz singer belies what she’s accomplished, but her sound and her style have made her not just a regular on the talk show circuit, but also currently undefeated in Grammy competition. By this point, she’s already played every major jazz venue in the world, and the Florida Theatre is an ideal setting to see a future legend of the business, one who is just getting started. Oh, and she’s only 25-years old.

Samara Joy performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday, October 22. Tickets and more information here.

In this article: concert, Florida Theatre, Live music and Samara Joy

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You”
May. 29, 2024

Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out”
May. 28, 2024

Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 27, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen”
May. 26, 2024

The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo”
May. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy”
May. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy

Featured image for “Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner”
May. 16, 2024

Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD”
May. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band Daily’s Place Wed. 05/29 @ 7:30 PM Walter Parks Walter Parks Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 05/29 @ 8:00 PM Matthew Logan Vasquez Matthew Logan Vasquez Cafe Eleven Thu. 05/30 @ 8:00 PM Amplified Avondale Amplified Avondale with Root Sea, Souvineer, Groove Coalition, Kirk Whalen and more St. Johns Avenue Fri. 05/31 @ 6:00 PM Heatstroke Music Festival Heatstroke Music Festival Marina Parking Lot B Fri. 05/31 @ 6:00 PM Cardiel Cardiel with Pomona and Seagate Kona Skatepark Fri. 05/31 @ 7:00 PM Skyliner Skyliner with Appalachian Death Trap, Varanger, and The Infinity Cinema Underbelly Fri. 05/31 @ 7:00 PM The Music of Billy Joel & More The Music of Billy Joel & More Jacksonville Symphony with Michael Cavanaugh Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 05/31 @ 7:30 PM The Debt The Debt with Last Resort and The Portrait Kona Skatepark Sat. 06/1 @ 5:00 PM Parker McCollum Parker McCollum with Corey Kent Daily’s Place Sat. 06/1 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…