Song of the Day | “Like I Say (I runaway)” by Nilüfer Yanya

Indie-rock standout Nilüfer Yanya is back with new music | Courtesy of the artist

The first new music from UK songwriter Nilüfer Yanya since her breakthrough 2022 long player, Painless, finds the singular indie rocker flexing her distinctive ear for sonic interplay.

“Like I Say (I runaway)” opens with clink-clank electronic drums and the hypnotic warble of Yanya’s electric guitar before morphing into a layered, distorted hook, with Yanya lending delicate, ethereal vocals to a shoegaze-esque wall of sound.

