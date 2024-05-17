Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy

London-based soul duo Mrcy’s debut on Dead Oceans, the eight-track Volume 1, is full of enjoyable updates on retro sounds. Made up of producer Barney Lister and vocalist Kojo Degraft-Johnson, Mrcy (pronounced Mercy) combines a full spectrum of atmospheric samples with tight grooves and Degraft-Johnson’s mighty, world-class vocals.
Volume 1‘s lead single, “Lorelei,” is a prime example of the duo’s approach, which renders songs that feel both earthbound and celestial.
