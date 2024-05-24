Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

By Hurley WInkler
Image
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we spun an hour’s worth of artists we’ll be hearing at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival next weekend, May 24-26, at Metropolitan Park and Daily’s Place in Downtown Jacksonville. It’s free to attend but you can get VIP tickets and learn more about the festival here. Also, the JME team put together a jazz-centric guide to this year’s fest (read here).

On May 18, we spun artists who will grace the jazz fest stages this year, including Joss Stone and Duval drummer Jamison Ross, as well as legendary festival acts of yesteryear, such as Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights. And if you’re a jazz fan, make sure you tune into the Jazz Brunch on The Independent 89.9 HD4 every Sunday, 10AM to noon.

Joss Stone, Ms. Lauryn Hill — “Music”

Stream

Huntertones — “For Roy”
Stream

Jeff Ryan — “Double Up”
Stream

Tank and The Bangas, Jamison Ross — “Cafe Du Monde”

Stream

Dizzy Gillespie — “Bang Bang”
Stream

Dizzy Gillespie headlined the Jacksonville Jazz Festival in 1981.

Lakecia Benjamin — “New Mornings”
Stream

The Baylor Project — “Laugh And Move On”
Stream

Chucho Valdés, Irakere — “Bacalao Con Pan”

Stream

Miles Davis — “It Never Entered My Mind”
Stream

Miles Davis headlined the Jacksonville Jazz Festival in 1986.

Pablo Aragona Quinteto — “The Inside Passage”

Stream

Tony Bennett — “The Very Thought of You”

Stream

Tony Bennett headlined the Jacksonville Jazz Festival in 2003.

Nicholas Payton — “Chinatown”
Stream

Josh Vietti — “In da Club”
Stream

