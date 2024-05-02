Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 27

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour, we celebrated the sounds of the First Coast: homegrown and passing through. The hour included local bands like Howdy, Yaupon Holly, and Tidal Daze, and touring artists such as Sweeping Promises, The Association, and Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears.

We also heard from a band that fits both categories, local and touring: Flipturn, who’s supporting Two Door Cinema Club this summer and will open their hometown July 17 show at Daily’s Place!

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Ebonique — “Crush on U”

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears — “Sugarfoot”

Get tickets to see Black Joe Lewis at Jack Rabbits on May 16.

Kale That Raps — “A Good Talk”

Vampire Weekend feat. Steve Lacey — “Sunflower”

Get tickets to see Vampire Weekend at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on October 15.

Animal Clinic — “The Drug Days of Summer”

Read our recent interview with Animal Clinic’s James Scott Rubia about their synthesizer essentials.

The Association — “Never My Love”

Get tickets to see The Association at the Florida Theater on June 6.

Howdy — “Stay in L.A.”

Nicholas Jamerson and Magnolia Boulevard — “I Love Blue”

Get tickets to see Magnolia Boulevard at Cafe Eleven on May 4.

Taylor Hunnicutt — “Promises”

Get tickets to see Taylor Hunnicutt at Jack Rabbits on May 12.

Annie Dukes — “Cherry”

Yaupon Holly — “No Aces”

Flipturn — “Brooklyn Baby”

Get tickets to see Flipturn at Daily’s Place with Two Door Cinema Club on July 17.

Tidal Daze — “True”

Sweeping Promises — “Pain Without a Touch”

Get tickets to see Sweeping Promises at Jack Rabbits on May 3.

