Electro Lounge Playlist | April 27

By David Luckin
Image
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.

Here’s what we played on April 27.

1 Gare Du  Nord – Whats Up (feat. Erik Truffaz)
Stream

2 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)
Stream

3 Gare Du Nord – You’re My Medicine
Stream

4 Gare Du Nord – Chet’s Chat
Stream

5 Club des Belugas & Thomas Siffling-Some Of That Jazz
Stream

6 The Stylistics – People Make The World Go Round
Stream

7 Bird Moves – Sunflower
Stream

8 DJ CAM – Summer In Paris
Stream

9 Nicola Conte – Kind Of Sunshine
Stream

10 Tosca – My First (Nicola Conte Version)
Stream

11 Ahmad Jamal – Don’t Ask My Neighbor
Stream

12 Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
Stream

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. 

Total 0 Votes
In this article: David Luckin and Electro Lounge

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 27”
May. 02, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 27

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Push It” by Vicky Farewell”
May. 02, 2024

Song of the Day | “Push It” by Vicky Farewell

Featured image for “The Mighty Terence Blanchard Closes out the Jacksonville Symphony’s Jazz Series”
May. 02, 2024

The Mighty Terence Blanchard Closes out the Jacksonville Symphony’s Jazz Series

Featured image for “Australia’s Hockey Dad Try to Keep It Together on New Single “Safety Pin””
May. 01, 2024

Australia’s Hockey Dad Try to Keep It Together on New Single “Safety Pin”

Featured image for “Kurt Vile on how George Jones, Pianos Everywhere and a Gathering of Collaborators made for “Another Good Year for the Roses””
May. 01, 2024

Kurt Vile on how George Jones, Pianos Everywhere and a Gathering of Collaborators made for “Another Good Year for the Roses”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Megabus” by French Cassettes”
Apr. 30, 2024

Song of the Day | “Megabus” by French Cassettes

Featured image for “Duval Singer Ebonique’s New Album ‘alterEBO’ is a Contemporary Spin on Millennium-Era R&B”
Apr. 29, 2024

Duval Singer Ebonique’s New Album ‘alterEBO’ is a Contemporary Spin on Millennium-Era R&B

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Well Alright” by Johnny Cash”
Apr. 29, 2024

Song of the Day | “Well Alright” by Johnny Cash

Featured image for “Crumb Can’t Escape “The Bug” on Atmospheric New Single”
Apr. 29, 2024

Crumb Can’t Escape “The Bug” on Atmospheric New Single

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20”
Apr. 25, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Backyard Stage The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 05/3 @ 6:00 PM The Ries Brothers The Ries Brothers Underbelly Fri. 05/3 @ 7:00 PM Bodega Bodega The Walrus Fri. 05/3 @ 8:00 PM Selwyn Birchwood Selwyn Birchwood Cafe Eleven Fri. 05/3 @ 8:00 PM Sweeping Promises Sweeping Promises Jack Rabbits Fri. 05/3 @ 8:00 PM Thy Art is Murder Thy Art is Murder with Angelmaker, Signs of the Swarm and Snuffed on Sight Underbelly Sat. 05/4 @ 6:00 PM Organ Chamber Music Organ Chamber Music Jacksonville Symphony with Greg Zelek Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 05/4 @ 7:30 PM Skyview Skyview with Visitation, Limo Scene and Madison Grace Jack Rabbits Sat. 05/4 @ 7:30 PM Daniel Rodriguez Daniel Rodriguez Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 05/4 @ 8:00 PM Kenny G Kenny G The Florida Theatre Sat. 05/4 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…