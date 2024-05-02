Electro Lounge Playlist | April 27

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.

Here’s what we played on April 27.

1 Gare Du Nord – Whats Up (feat. Erik Truffaz)

Stream

2 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)

Stream

3 Gare Du Nord – You’re My Medicine

Stream

4 Gare Du Nord – Chet’s Chat

Stream

5 Club des Belugas & Thomas Siffling-Some Of That Jazz

Stream

6 The Stylistics – People Make The World Go Round

Stream

7 Bird Moves – Sunflower

Stream

8 DJ CAM – Summer In Paris

Stream

9 Nicola Conte – Kind Of Sunshine

Stream

10 Tosca – My First (Nicola Conte Version)

Stream

11 Ahmad Jamal – Don’t Ask My Neighbor

Stream

12 Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming

Stream

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.

Total 0 Votes 0