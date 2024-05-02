Electro Lounge Playlist | April 27

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.
Here’s what we played on April 27.
1 Gare Du Nord – Whats Up (feat. Erik Truffaz)
Stream
2 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)
Stream
3 Gare Du Nord – You’re My Medicine
Stream
4 Gare Du Nord – Chet’s Chat
Stream
5 Club des Belugas & Thomas Siffling-Some Of That Jazz
Stream
6 The Stylistics – People Make The World Go Round
Stream
7 Bird Moves – Sunflower
Stream
8 DJ CAM – Summer In Paris
Stream
9 Nicola Conte – Kind Of Sunshine
Stream
10 Tosca – My First (Nicola Conte Version)
Stream
11 Ahmad Jamal – Don’t Ask My Neighbor
Stream
12 Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
Stream
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.