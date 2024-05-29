Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Album art courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Lost Ones,” the latest single from Duval soul/R&B singer Dejah Symone is an unabashed Christian song, which can be a deterrent or an attracting factor depending on one’s beliefs and temperament. Joined by collaborators local indie hip-hop artist Fonzo and H.B. Charles Jr. (local pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, who makes appearance in a micro-sermon at song’s end), taken on the merits of its music, with its rubbery low-end bass line, crackling beat and production and Symone’s certain vocal skills in delivering “Lost Ones” is a worthwhile cut.

The relationship with popular music genres and religion is complex; much of the source-code of 20th-century blues, folk and country was programmed by those either seemingly running towards or away from the church. Dogma and doubters aside, Dejah Symone and “Lost Ones” surely is a reminder that there are wide parameters to Northeast Florida music, open enough for the sacred and profane, and all points in between.

Stream “Lost Ones” on your preferred platform and follow Dejah Symone on Instagram.

In this article: Dejah Symone, jacksonville, local music and Lost Ones

