Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd

By JME Staff
Image
Chicago trio Dehd's new album, 'Poetry,' is out now on Fat Possum | Jacob Consenstein, courtesy of the artist

While the band has been categorized with the vague catchall post punk, Dehd arguably shares more DNA with late-’80s garage-rock revivalists and fellow midwesterners, Detroit’s The Gories, a band that fused punk directness with an ad hoc approach to pop-vocal harmonizing and primitive drums (you won’t hear high hats on a Dehd record, and nary a crash). And just about two years since the release of their Fat Possum records debut, the well-received Blue Skies (which got heavy airplay on our music discovery station), the energetic Chicago trio is back with Poetry (out now), 14 melodious and rhythmically primal ditties.

Accompanied by a raucous honky-tonk-set music video by frequent collaborator Glam Hag, Poetry’s opening cut, “Dog Days,” is a prime example of the trio’s efficiency. “Ghostin’, coastin’, feelin’ free / Windows open, infinity,” sings guitarist Jason Balla, over punchy chords and furious fills from drummer Eric McGrady. It’s an anthem that’s both enjoyably superficial and deeply cathartic.

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Dehd, Dog Days, JME, New music, poetry and Song of the Day

