6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Walter Parks, Dave Matthews Band, Cardiel, Amplified Avondale and More

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Walter Parks is at Blue Jay this week

Jam/Rock

Dave Matthews Band – Tuesday & Wednesday, May 28 & 29

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Thirty-three years since they emerged from Charlottesville as the darlings of college campuses across the country, the Dave Matthews Band remains a big draw. The group brings their tried and true folk-funk fusion to Daily’s Place for two shows this week.

Tuesday | Wednesday

Blues/Swamp Jazz

Walter Parks – Wednesday, May 29

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

Jax-native, standout guitarist and singer Walter Parks – whose played with Judy Collins, Richie Havens and Bernard Purdie, among others – performs the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Wednesday.

Various Artists

Amplified Avondale – Friday, May 31

St. Johns Avenue | Avondale

This month’s installment of Amplified Avondale features live performances by Root Sea, Souvineer, Groove Coalition, Kirk Whalen, Josephine, DJ Excel, DJ Dr. Um and DJ Luvcreatexplore at various venues in Avondale along St. Johns Avenue from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s free to attend.

Various Artists

Heatstroke Music Festival – Friday, May 31

Marina Parking Lot B | Fernandina

Please apply sunscreen and vigorously hydrate before attending the indie-rock-focussed Heatstroke Music Festival on Friday in Fernandina Beach. Performers include Heaven Moto, Twin Suns and Kicklighter.

Skate Punk/Psych

Cardiel – Friday, May 31

Kona Skate Park | Arlington

From Mexico City, skate-punk band Cardiel plays, fittingly, the clubhouse at Kona Skate Park on Friday, with support from locals Pamona and Seagate.

Chamber

Hyunsoon Whang w/ the Florida Chamber Music Project – Sunday, June 2

Beaches Museum | Jacksonville Beach

Renowned pianist Hyunsoon Whang performs Brahms’ Piano Quintet with the Florida Chamber Music Project on Sunday at the Beaches Museum.

