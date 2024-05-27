6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Walter Parks, Dave Matthews Band, Cardiel, Amplified Avondale and More
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.
Jam/Rock
Dave Matthews Band – Tuesday & Wednesday, May 28 & 29
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Thirty-three years since they emerged from Charlottesville as the darlings of college campuses across the country, the Dave Matthews Band remains a big draw. The group brings their tried and true folk-funk fusion to Daily’s Place for two shows this week.
Blues/Swamp Jazz
Walter Parks – Wednesday, May 29
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach
Jax-native, standout guitarist and singer Walter Parks – whose played with Judy Collins, Richie Havens and Bernard Purdie, among others – performs the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Wednesday.
More
Various Artists
Amplified Avondale – Friday, May 31
St. Johns Avenue | Avondale
This month’s installment of Amplified Avondale features live performances by Root Sea, Souvineer, Groove Coalition, Kirk Whalen, Josephine, DJ Excel, DJ Dr. Um and DJ Luvcreatexplore at various venues in Avondale along St. Johns Avenue from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s free to attend.
Various Artists
Heatstroke Music Festival – Friday, May 31
Marina Parking Lot B | Fernandina
Please apply sunscreen and vigorously hydrate before attending the indie-rock-focussed Heatstroke Music Festival on Friday in Fernandina Beach. Performers include Heaven Moto, Twin Suns and Kicklighter.
Skate Punk/Psych
Cardiel – Friday, May 31
Kona Skate Park | Arlington
From Mexico City, skate-punk band Cardiel plays, fittingly, the clubhouse at Kona Skate Park on Friday, with support from locals Pamona and Seagate.
Chamber
Hyunsoon Whang w/ the Florida Chamber Music Project – Sunday, June 2
Beaches Museum | Jacksonville Beach
Renowned pianist Hyunsoon Whang performs Brahms’ Piano Quintet with the Florida Chamber Music Project on Sunday at the Beaches Museum.
More