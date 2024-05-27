6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Walter Parks, Dave Matthews Band, Cardiel, Amplified Avondale and More

By JME Staff
Image
Guitarist and singer-songwriter Walter Parks is at Blue Jay this week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Jam/Rock

Dave Matthews Band – Tuesday & Wednesday, May 28 & 29

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville 

Thirty-three years since they emerged from Charlottesville as the darlings of college campuses across the country, the Dave Matthews Band remains a big draw. The group brings their tried and true folk-funk fusion to Daily’s Place for two shows this week. 

Tuesday | Wednesday

Blues/Swamp Jazz

Walter Parks – Wednesday, May 29 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach 

Jax-native, standout guitarist and singer Walter Parks – whose played with Judy Collins, Richie Havens and Bernard Purdie, among others – performs the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Wednesday.
More

Various Artists 

Amplified Avondale – Friday, May 31

St. Johns Avenue | Avondale 

This month’s installment of Amplified Avondale features live performances by Root Sea, Souvineer, Groove Coalition, Kirk Whalen, Josephine, DJ Excel, DJ Dr. Um and DJ Luvcreatexplore at various venues in Avondale along St. Johns Avenue from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s free to attend. 

More 

Various Artists 

Heatstroke Music Festival – Friday, May 31

Marina Parking Lot B | Fernandina 

Please apply sunscreen and vigorously hydrate before attending the indie-rock-focussed Heatstroke Music Festival on Friday in Fernandina Beach. Performers include Heaven Moto, Twin Suns and Kicklighter. 

More  

Skate Punk/Psych 

Cardiel – Friday, May 31 

Kona Skate Park | Arlington

From Mexico City, skate-punk band Cardiel plays, fittingly, the clubhouse at Kona Skate Park on Friday, with support from locals Pamona and Seagate. 

More 

Chamber 

Hyunsoon Whang w/ the Florida Chamber Music Project – Sunday, June 2

Beaches Museum | Jacksonville Beach

Renowned pianist Hyunsoon Whang performs Brahms’ Piano Quintet with the Florida Chamber Music Project on Sunday at the Beaches Museum.
More

In this article: concerts and jacksonville

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen”
May. 26, 2024

The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo”
May. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | May 18

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 22, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy”
May. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lorelei” by Mrcy

Featured image for “Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner”
May. 16, 2024

Meet the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest winner

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD”
May. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd”
May. 15, 2024

Song of the Day | “Dog Days” by Dehd

Featured image for “Black Kids and Visitation Keyboardist and Singer Ali Youngblood’s Gear Essentials”
May. 14, 2024

Black Kids and Visitation Keyboardist and Singer Ali Youngblood’s Gear Essentials

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 05/28 @ 7:00 PM Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band Daily’s Place Tue. 05/28 @ 7:30 PM Heavy On The Heart Heavy On The Heart with Man Overboard Jack Rabbits Tue. 05/28 @ 8:00 PM Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Band Daily’s Place Wed. 05/29 @ 7:30 PM Walter Parks Walter Parks Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 05/29 @ 8:00 PM Matthew Logan Vasquez Matthew Logan Vasquez Cafe Eleven Thu. 05/30 @ 8:00 PM Amplified Avondale Amplified Avondale with Root Sea, Souvineer, Groove Coalition, Kirk Whalen and more St. Johns Avenue Fri. 05/31 @ 6:00 PM Heatstroke Music Festival Heatstroke Music Festival Marina Parking Lot B Fri. 05/31 @ 6:00 PM Cardiel Cardiel with Pomona and Seagate Kona Skatepark Fri. 05/31 @ 7:00 PM Skyliner Skyliner with Appalachian Death Trap, Varanger, and The Infinity Cinema Underbelly Fri. 05/31 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…