Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

Celebrated indie-pop artist Clairo's new album, 'Charm,' is due out in July | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

While there may be a strong candidate for song of the summer among the 12 pop bops on Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, indie-pop luminary Clairo also has a song for your consideration. The first from a new album, Charm (out July 12), “Sexy to Someone” a winkingly lusty ditty about the power of being desired and seeing “sexy” in everything.

“Sometimes sexy to someone is all I ever want,” Clairo sings over a hip-hop beat, a funky bassline, intermittent keyboard stabs and an alluring little flute motif. Hear hear, Clairo!

