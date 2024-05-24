Song of the Day | “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo

By JME Staff
Image
Celebrated indie-pop artist Clairo's new album, 'Charm,' is due out in July | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

While there may be a strong candidate for song of the summer among the 12 pop bops on Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, indie-pop luminary Clairo also has a song for your consideration. The first from a new album, Charm (out July 12), “Sexy to Someone” a winkingly lusty ditty about the power of being desired and seeing “sexy” in everything.

“Sometimes sexy to someone is all I ever want,” Clairo sings over a hip-hop beat, a funky bassline, intermittent keyboard stabs and an alluring little flute motif. Hear hear, Clairo!

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

