Song of the Day | “One Last Dance” by Baby Rose with BADBADNOTGOOD

Baby Rose has the kind of voice that stops you in your tracks. The Washington, D.C.-bred singer and musician has collaborated with a wide range of artists, standing out on projects by Robert Glasper, Max Martian, and Big K.R.I.T., among others.
On “One Last Dance” – the lead single from a Rose’s new EP, Slow Burn, (out now on unimpeachably cool indie label Secretly Canadian) – Rose taps Canadian producer-polymaths BADBADNOTGOOD on a track that has a foundationally Gospel feel, with Rose deploying her finely-tuned instrument to tell a story of longing.
