12 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Kurt Vile, Hozier, Earth, Benny Green and More

By JME Staff
Image
Hozier plays the VyStar Arena on Tuesday | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week.

Rock/Pop 

Hozier – Tuesday, May 7

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville 

Composing songs that draw on folk, blues and rock elements with lyrics that often speak in liturgical terms, the Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has been a curious and unique fixture on pop radio. He plays the Vystar arena with the (highly recommended!!) Canadian-bred folk and pop artist Allison Russell on Tuesday. 

More

Rock 

Kurt Vile & the Violators – Thursday, May 9  ***SOLD OUT**

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville  

Songwriter, guitarist and purveyor of certi-fried pop Kurt Vile and his band the Violators play Intuition Ale Works on Thursday. Read/Listen to our interview with Vile. 

More

Metal/Drone

Earth – Thursday, May 9 

Sun-Ray Cinema | Five Points

Drone-metal pioneers Earth perform at Sun-Ray Cinema with Esther Blue and Ian Chase on Thursday. 

More 

Folk/Americana 

Andy Zipf & Tom Mackell – Thursday, May 9

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Americana singer-songwriters local artist Andy Zipf and the Charleston-based Tom Mackell (A Life I Once Knew and Hearts Wide Open) perform at Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday.

More 

Punk/Power Pop 

Bad Nerves – Friday, May 10

Justice Pub | Downtown Jacksonville

UK punks Bad Nerves bring their energetic take on power pop to the Justice Pub in Downtown Jax on Friday. 

More

Jazz

Benny Green – Friday, May 10 

Friday Musicale | Riverside 

Revered jazz pianist Benny Green, who saw action as part of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers (among many other seminal projects), performs at Friday Musicale on Friday. 

More 

Electronic

Ronnie Stone – Friday, May 10 

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Brooklyn-based dark-synth act Ronnie Stone performs at the Walrus with support from Severed+Said and Limo Scene on Friday. 

More

Jazz 

Janae Yates Quintet – Friday, May 10

The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jazz Discovery Series features live music by The Janae Yates Quintet, students from Jacksonville Arts & Music School (JAMS) and JL Institute featuring Courtney Dantzler at The Jessie on Friday. 

More 

Singer-Songwriter 

Hannah Stokes + Chris Rudasill – Friday, May 10 

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for address

Orlando jazz-centric-folk singer-songwriter Hannah Stokes and genre-defying local artists Chris Rudasill perform for the latest iteration of the house-show pop up Bold City Circuit. 

More

Country 

George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Saturday, May 11

Everbank Stadium | Downtown Jacksonville

Two-generations of country chart toppers collide (fittingly on the football field) when George Strait and Chris Stapleton perform at Everbank Stadium on Saturday night. 

More 

R&B

Howard Hewett – Saturday, May 11

The Ritz | LaVilla

Former Shalamer frontman, the R&B singer-songwriter Howard Hewett performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday. 

More

Jazz

Emilio Solla & Tributango – Sunday, May 12

St. Paul’s By-the-Sea | Jacksonville Beach 

The Beaches Fine Arts Series wraps with a performance by pianist (and seminal Latin-jazz composer) Emilio Solla with Tributango on Sunday. 

More

