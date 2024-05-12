12 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Kurt Vile, Hozier, Earth, Benny Green and More
Rock/Pop
Hozier – Tuesday, May 7
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Composing songs that draw on folk, blues and rock elements with lyrics that often speak in liturgical terms, the Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has been a curious and unique fixture on pop radio. He plays the Vystar arena with the (highly recommended!!) Canadian-bred folk and pop artist Allison Russell on Tuesday.
Rock
Kurt Vile & the Violators – Thursday, May 9 ***SOLD OUT**
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Songwriter, guitarist and purveyor of certi-fried pop Kurt Vile and his band the Violators play Intuition Ale Works on Thursday. Read/Listen to our interview with Vile.
Metal/Drone
Earth – Thursday, May 9
Sun-Ray Cinema | Five Points
Drone-metal pioneers Earth perform at Sun-Ray Cinema with Esther Blue and Ian Chase on Thursday.
Folk/Americana
Andy Zipf & Tom Mackell – Thursday, May 9
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Americana singer-songwriters local artist Andy Zipf and the Charleston-based Tom Mackell (A Life I Once Knew and Hearts Wide Open) perform at Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday.
Punk/Power Pop
Bad Nerves – Friday, May 10
Justice Pub | Downtown Jacksonville
UK punks Bad Nerves bring their energetic take on power pop to the Justice Pub in Downtown Jax on Friday.
Jazz
Benny Green – Friday, May 10
Friday Musicale | Riverside
Revered jazz pianist Benny Green, who saw action as part of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers (among many other seminal projects), performs at Friday Musicale on Friday.
Electronic
Ronnie Stone – Friday, May 10
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Brooklyn-based dark-synth act Ronnie Stone performs at the Walrus with support from Severed+Said and Limo Scene on Friday.
Jazz
Janae Yates Quintet – Friday, May 10
The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jazz Discovery Series features live music by The Janae Yates Quintet, students from Jacksonville Arts & Music School (JAMS) and JL Institute featuring Courtney Dantzler at The Jessie on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter
Hannah Stokes + Chris Rudasill – Friday, May 10
Bold City Circuit | RSVP for address
Orlando jazz-centric-folk singer-songwriter Hannah Stokes and genre-defying local artists Chris Rudasill perform for the latest iteration of the house-show pop up Bold City Circuit.
Country
George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Saturday, May 11
Everbank Stadium | Downtown Jacksonville
Two-generations of country chart toppers collide (fittingly on the football field) when George Strait and Chris Stapleton perform at Everbank Stadium on Saturday night.
R&B
Howard Hewett – Saturday, May 11
The Ritz | LaVilla
Former Shalamer frontman, the R&B singer-songwriter Howard Hewett performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday.
Jazz
Emilio Solla & Tributango – Sunday, May 12
St. Paul’s By-the-Sea | Jacksonville Beach
The Beaches Fine Arts Series wraps with a performance by pianist (and seminal Latin-jazz composer) Emilio Solla with Tributango on Sunday.