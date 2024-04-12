Yaya Bey | Tiny Desk Concert

By Ashley Pointer
Image

Throughout an emotional, soul-stirring set, the multitudes of Yaya Bey‘s music and artistry are on full display in her Tiny Desk concert. The New York-bred singer-songwriter opens the show by paying homage to her Barbados roots: reggae-tinged grooves of “meet me in brooklyn” from her powerful 2022 album, Remember Your North Star, that flow seamlessly into “on the pisces moon” from 2023’s Exodus The North Star.

Our little corner can be a space for artists and musicians to approach their music in more intimate ways, often leading to incredibly raw experiences. Bey manages to create a sense of closeness with the audience as she emphatically expresses how difficult this performance is for her to get through: “My dad died last year, so I be spacing out sometimes when I do this joint,” before diving into the sentimental “reprise.”

Photo: Zayrha Rodriguez

Before closing the set with “me and all my n*****,” a new song from her upcoming LP Ten Fold, which she says she wrote as “an ode to human resilience,” she continues to open up about her battle with long COVID: “That mask s*** is real; [this] s*** is hard.” Bey’s performance feels like peeking into her personal journals, and it’s truly healing to experience. Not a dry eye was left in the building.

SET LIST

  • “meet me in brooklyn”
  • “on the pisces moon”
  • “reprise”
  • “me and all my n*****”

MUSICIANS

  • Yaya Bey: vocals
  • Sweet Corey-Bey: bass, vocals
  • Andrew Velez: trumpet, vocals
  • Jo Palmer: drums
  • Colin Chambers: keys

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Ashley Pointer
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
  • Editor: Maia Stern
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Production Assistant: Elle Mannion
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Tiny Desk and Yaya Bey

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Sleater-Kinney | Tiny Desk”
Apr. 16, 2024

Sleater-Kinney | Tiny Desk

Featured image for “Jax Musician Kennie Mason on ‘My Dog Ate My Patriotism,’ her noisy debut album as Siichaq”
Apr. 12, 2024

Jax Musician Kennie Mason on ‘My Dog Ate My Patriotism,’ her noisy debut album as Siichaq

Featured image for “Cola Announce Second Album ‘The Gloss,’ Share Intoxicating New Single “Pallor Tricks””
Apr. 12, 2024

Cola Announce Second Album ‘The Gloss,’ Share Intoxicating New Single “Pallor Tricks”

Featured image for “Jacksonville Band Ducats Offers Worthy Psych-Rock Delights on New Single, “Uggo Druggo””
Apr. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Band Ducats Offers Worthy Psych-Rock Delights on New Single, “Uggo Druggo”

Featured image for “Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella”
Apr. 11, 2024

Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6”
Apr. 11, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6

Featured image for “The Gear that Jacksonville Band Folk Is People Employs to Achieve their Ever-Evolving American-Roots-Inspired Sound”
Apr. 08, 2024

The Gear that Jacksonville Band Folk Is People Employs to Achieve their Ever-Evolving American-Roots-Inspired Sound

Featured image for “The Jacksonville Jazz Festival Returns with Kenny Barron, Gregory Porter, Nicholas Payton, Lakecia Benjamin, Keiko Matsui and More at New Venue Sites”
Apr. 08, 2024

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival Returns with Kenny Barron, Gregory Porter, Nicholas Payton, Lakecia Benjamin, Keiko Matsui and More at New Venue Sites

Featured image for “Woods Share Surprise ‘Five More Flowers’ EP, Feat. Hopeful Lead Single “Lay With Luck””
Apr. 06, 2024

Woods Share Surprise ‘Five More Flowers’ EP, Feat. Hopeful Lead Single “Lay With Luck”

Featured image for “Saya Gray Uploads ‘QWERTY II’ EP, Announces International Tour”
Apr. 05, 2024

Saya Gray Uploads ‘QWERTY II’ EP, Announces International Tour

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 04/16 @ 7:00 PM The Toasters The Toasters with River City Sound System Jack Rabbits Tue. 04/16 @ 7:00 PM Brit Floyd Brit Floyd Pink Floyd Tribute The Florida Theatre Tue. 04/16 @ 8:00 PM George Clanton George Clanton with Frost Children Underbelly Wed. 04/17 @ 7:00 PM Dan Rodriguez Dan Rodriguez Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 04/17 @ 8:00 PM Henhouse Prowlers Henhouse Prowlers Cafe Eleven Wed. 04/17 @ 8:00 PM Justin Hayward Justin Hayward Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 04/17 @ 8:00 PM Rodrigo y Gabriela Rodrigo y Gabriela The Florida Theatre Wed. 04/17 @ 8:00 PM Jax River Jams: EARTHGANG Jax River Jams: EARTHGANG with EarthGang, L.O.V.E. Culture, Jeff Skigh and Full Plate Fam Ford on Bay Thu. 04/18 @ 5:00 PM Staind Staind with Ayron Jones and Tim Montana The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 04/18 @ 6:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…