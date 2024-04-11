The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6

Happy April, Neighbors! Springtime is here and I am here to give you some music to make those flowers look beautiful and the beaches feel great for you! We visited a new song from the legendary group Arrested Development. We played a new jam from DJ Harrison, a member of the soul-jazz-funk-hip-hop group Butcher Brown. Lastly, we played some hometown heroes: L.O.V.E Culture, KALE THAT RAPS, and Ebonique. Ebonique’s debut full length dropped last week, so you will be hearing more about that soon.
See everyone next Saturday for more dope tunes! #TOTHETOP
Playlist
Arrested Development – “Overachiever”
Flamingosis – “Nebula Gazer”
Tall Black Guy – “As The Night Moves” feat. Devin Morrison
Butcher Brown – “I Can Say to You”
DJ Harrison – “Lil Birdie”
L.O.V.E Culture – “Rap Song”
Mega Ran & Jermiside – “Outta Sight”
Tyler Daley – “Never Look Down”
Angelo Outlaw – “Speed of Light”
Ebonique – “Respectfully”
Wahid – “Mezcal” feat. AYAANA
KALE THAT RAPS – “A Good Talk”
Hiatus Kaiyote – :”Everything is Beautiful”
Freddie Joachim – “Sun Dress”
Sy Smith – “Why Do You Keep Calling Me”
