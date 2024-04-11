The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6

By JME Staff
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Happy April, Neighbors! Springtime is here and I am here to give you some music to make those flowers look beautiful and the beaches feel great for you! We visited a new song from the legendary group Arrested Development. We played a new jam from DJ Harrison, a member of the soul-jazz-funk-hip-hop group Butcher Brown. Lastly, we played some hometown heroes: L.O.V.E Culture, KALE THAT RAPS, and Ebonique. Ebonique’s debut full length dropped last week, so you will be hearing more about that soon.

See everyone next Saturday for more dope tunes! #TOTHETOP

Playlist

Arrested Development – “Overachiever” 

Stream

Flamingosis – “Nebula Gazer”

Stream

Tall Black Guy – “As The Night Moves” feat. Devin Morrison

Stream

Butcher Brown – “I Can Say to You”

Stream

DJ Harrison – “Lil Birdie” 

Stream

L.O.V.E Culture – “Rap Song”

Stream

Mega Ran & Jermiside – “Outta Sight”

Stream

Tyler Daley – “Never Look Down”

Stream

Angelo Outlaw – “Speed of Light”

Stream

Ebonique – “Respectfully”

Stream

Wahid – “Mezcal” feat. AYAANA

Stream

KALE THAT RAPS – “A Good Talk”

Stream

Hiatus Kaiyote – :”Everything is Beautiful”

Stream

Freddie Joachim – “Sun Dress”

Stream

Sy Smith – “Why Do You Keep Calling Me”

Stream

The Neighborhood airs every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 FM in Jacksonville, FL and replays at 3 p.m. on Sundays on JME’s music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4.

