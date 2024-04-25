The Neighborhood Playlist | April 20

Hey Neighbors! Hope you enjoyed the show if you listened. If not, I have a playlist of tunes from the show below for your streaming pleasure. Thanks again to hip-hop emcee Seafood Sam for taking time to bless the neighbors with an interview. I truly enjoy his story and his music.
May is ALREADY here! With that, I’m sending blessings that your spring is going fabulous. See you all next week. #TOTHETOP
Gang Starr – Family & Loyalty
Reuben Vincent – GRAND CHERRY
Common & Pete Rock – Tryin
Nicolay – A Rollerskating Jam Named “All Night”
Khruangbin – May Ninth
Monophonics – Chances
Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees
Seafood Sam – Saylo
Charles Bradley – Ain’t Gonna Give It Up
Adrian Younge – Turn Down The Sound
Seafood Sam – Can’t Take The Hood To Heaven
Lauren Brydie & Mama T – No Good
The Sextones – Love Can’t Be Borrowed
Oddisee – That’s Love
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.