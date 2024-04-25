The Neighborhood Playlist | April 20

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Hey Neighbors! Hope you enjoyed the show if you listened. If not, I have a playlist of tunes from the show below for your streaming pleasure. Thanks again to hip-hop emcee Seafood Sam for taking time to bless the neighbors with an interview. I truly enjoy his story and his music.

May is ALREADY here! With that, I’m sending blessings that your spring is going fabulous. See you all next week. #TOTHETOP

Gang Starr – Family & Loyalty

Reuben Vincent – GRAND CHERRY

Common & Pete Rock – Tryin

Nicolay – A Rollerskating Jam Named “All Night”

Khruangbin – May Ninth

Monophonics – Chances

Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees

Seafood Sam – Saylo

Charles Bradley – Ain’t Gonna Give It Up

Adrian Younge – Turn Down The Sound

Seafood Sam – Can’t Take The Hood To Heaven

Lauren Brydie & Mama T – No Good

The Sextones – Love Can’t Be Borrowed

Oddisee – That’s Love

