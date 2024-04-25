The Neighborhood Playlist | April 20

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Hey Neighbors! Hope you enjoyed the show if you listened. If not, I have a playlist of tunes from the show below for your streaming pleasure. Thanks again to hip-hop emcee Seafood Sam for taking time to bless the neighbors with an interview. I truly enjoy his story and his music. 

May is ALREADY here! With that, I’m sending blessings that your spring is going fabulous. See you all next week. #TOTHETOP

Gang Starr – Family & Loyalty

Stream

Reuben Vincent – GRAND CHERRY

Stream

Common & Pete Rock – Tryin

Stream

Nicolay – A Rollerskating Jam Named “All Night”

Stream

Khruangbin – May Ninth

Stream

Monophonics – Chances

Stream

Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees

Stream

Seafood Sam – Saylo 

Stream

Charles Bradley – Ain’t Gonna Give It Up

Stream

Adrian Younge – Turn Down The Sound

Stream

Seafood Sam – Can’t Take The Hood To Heaven

Stream

Lauren Brydie & Mama T – No Good

Stream

The Sextones – Love Can’t Be Borrowed

Stream

Oddisee – That’s Love

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

