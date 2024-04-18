The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Good neighbors! Hope all is good in your areas! Below are the tunes that I shared with the neighbors and groovers.

On this walk through the neighborhood, I played some hometown music: KALE THAT RAPS, Kenzie’s Place, and Ebonique, and some other gems that compliment well. Be on the lookout for an exclusive interview with Seafood Sam. It’s a great conversation!

Enjoy the tunes and support!

KALE THAT RAPS – A GOOD TALK.

Kenzie – In Too Deep

Ebonique – VILLE-ains feat. Kenzie and Spirit

Butcher Brown – DYKWYD

Terrace Martin and Alex Isley – Only in the Moment

Cosmic Link – Let It Go

Halima – Awaken

Justice – Saturnine feat Miguel

Erick The Architect – Ezekiel’s Wheel feat. George Clinton

Seafood Sam – Pearly Gates Playlist

Potatohead People – Keepin’ It Kool feat. Kendra Dias

NxWorries – Where I Go feat. H.E.R.

Black Milk – No Wish feat. Phonte and Raphael Saddiq

Little Brother – Wish Me Well

Dinner Party – Love Love

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.