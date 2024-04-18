The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Good neighbors! Hope all is good in your areas! Below are the tunes that I shared with the neighbors and groovers. 

On this walk through the neighborhood, I played some hometown music: KALE THAT RAPS, Kenzie’s Place, and Ebonique, and some other gems that compliment well. Be on the lookout for an exclusive interview with Seafood Sam. It’s a great conversation!

Enjoy the tunes and support!

KALE THAT RAPS – A GOOD TALK.

Stream

Kenzie – In Too Deep

Stream

Ebonique – VILLE-ains feat. Kenzie and Spirit

Stream

Butcher Brown – DYKWYD

Stream

Terrace Martin and Alex Isley – Only in the Moment

Stream

Cosmic Link – Let It Go

Stream

Halima – Awaken

Stream

Justice – Saturnine feat Miguel

Stream

Erick The Architect – Ezekiel’s Wheel feat. George Clinton

Stream

Seafood Sam – Pearly Gates Playlist

Stream

Potatohead People – Keepin’ It Kool feat. Kendra Dias

Stream

NxWorries – Where I Go feat. H.E.R.

Stream

Black Milk – No Wish feat. Phonte and Raphael Saddiq

Stream

Little Brother – Wish Me Well

Stream

Dinner Party – Love Love

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

In this article: Mr. Al Pete, playlist and The Neighborhood

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies”
Apr. 16, 2024

Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies

Featured image for “Sleater-Kinney | Tiny Desk”
Apr. 16, 2024

Sleater-Kinney | Tiny Desk

Featured image for “Jax Musician Kennie Mason on ‘My Dog Ate My Patriotism,’ her noisy debut album as Siichaq”
Apr. 12, 2024

Jax Musician Kennie Mason on ‘My Dog Ate My Patriotism,’ her noisy debut album as Siichaq

Featured image for “Cola Announce Second Album ‘The Gloss,’ Share Intoxicating New Single “Pallor Tricks””
Apr. 12, 2024

Cola Announce Second Album ‘The Gloss,’ Share Intoxicating New Single “Pallor Tricks”

Featured image for “Jacksonville Band Ducats Offers Worthy Psych-Rock Delights on New Single, “Uggo Druggo””
Apr. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Band Ducats Offers Worthy Psych-Rock Delights on New Single, “Uggo Druggo”

Featured image for “Yaya Bey | Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 12, 2024

Yaya Bey | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella”
Apr. 11, 2024

Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6”
Apr. 11, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Jax River Jams: EARTHGANG Jax River Jams: EARTHGANG with EarthGang, L.O.V.E. Culture, Jeff Skigh and Full Plate Fam Ford on Bay Thu. 04/18 @ 5:00 PM Edgardo Silva Band Edgardo Silva Band Edgardo Silva and his band brig Latin Jazz and Salsa to Breezy Jazz House Breezy Jazz House Thu. 04/18 @ 6:30 PM Honey Hounds Honey Hounds Album Release Pete’s Bar Thu. 04/18 @ 7:00 PM Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 04/18 @ 7:00 PM Don Felder Don Felder with Pablo Cruise and Firefall The Florida Theatre Thu. 04/18 @ 7:30 PM Sextile Sextile with Donzii Jack Rabbits Thu. 04/18 @ 8:00 PM Billy Strings Billy Strings The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 04/19 @ 6:30 PM Jeremy Camp Jeremy Camp The Florida Theatre Fri. 04/19 @ 7:00 PM Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 04/19 @ 7:30 PM Billy Prine Billy Prine The Songs and Stories of John Prine Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 04/19 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…