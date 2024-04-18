The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13

Good neighbors! Hope all is good in your areas! Below are the tunes that I shared with the neighbors and groovers.
On this walk through the neighborhood, I played some hometown music: KALE THAT RAPS, Kenzie’s Place, and Ebonique, and some other gems that compliment well. Be on the lookout for an exclusive interview with Seafood Sam. It’s a great conversation!
Enjoy the tunes and support!
KALE THAT RAPS – A GOOD TALK.
Kenzie – In Too Deep
Ebonique – VILLE-ains feat. Kenzie and Spirit
Butcher Brown – DYKWYD
Terrace Martin and Alex Isley – Only in the Moment
Cosmic Link – Let It Go
Halima – Awaken
Justice – Saturnine feat Miguel
Erick The Architect – Ezekiel’s Wheel feat. George Clinton
Seafood Sam – Pearly Gates Playlist
Potatohead People – Keepin’ It Kool feat. Kendra Dias
NxWorries – Where I Go feat. H.E.R.
Black Milk – No Wish feat. Phonte and Raphael Saddiq
Little Brother – Wish Me Well
Dinner Party – Love Love
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.