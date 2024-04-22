Song of the Day | “Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell

By JME Staff
Image
Sierra Ferrell's new album is 'Trail of Flowers' | Bobbi Rich, courtesy of the artist

Despite what impression mainstream country radio may impart, country music has always been a melting pot of influences. And since before she went from busking on street corners to performing on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry stage, West Virginia-bred singer and songwriter Sierra Ferrell was blending a range of traditional styles – bluegrass, gypsy jazz, even calypso – into country-tinged folk music with lyrical depth.

Ferrell’s sophomore full length, Trail of Flowers (out now on Rounder Records), manages to provoke both knee slappin’ and deep thinkin’– a prime example is the effervescent, fiddle-forward “Fox Hunt.”

