Song of the Day | “Insecurities” by Shabaka feat. Moses Sumney

Shabaka drops the sax and picks up the flute on his debut solo effort, 'Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace' (out now on Impulse!) | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

On his much-anticipated, star-studded debut solo effort, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace (out now on Impulse!), renowned saxophonist Shabaka [he dropped his last name, Hutchings, for his solo debut], trades his brass for a variety of woodwinds.

On “Insecurities,” Shabaka – who was influential in diverting André 3000 into the musical territory of New Blue Sun – goes to town on the flute, joined by ethereal vocals from Moses Sumney and intricate harp work by the legendary Charles Overton. This song, and the entirety of the album, is a transcendent listen. Buckle up.

