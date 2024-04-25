Song of the Day | “Insecurities” by Shabaka feat. Moses Sumney

On his much-anticipated, star-studded debut solo effort, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace (out now on Impulse!), renowned saxophonist Shabaka [he dropped his last name, Hutchings, for his solo debut], trades his brass for a variety of woodwinds.
On “Insecurities,” Shabaka – who was influential in diverting André 3000 into the musical territory of New Blue Sun – goes to town on the flute, joined by ethereal vocals from Moses Sumney and intricate harp work by the legendary Charles Overton. This song, and the entirety of the album, is a transcendent listen. Buckle up.
All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.
Total 0 Votes
0
Apr. 25, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20
Apr. 25, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | April 20
Apr. 25, 2024
Electro Lounge Playlist | April 20
Apr. 25, 2024
Kurt Vile on how George Jones, Pianos Everywhere and a Gathering of Collaborators made for “Another Good Year for the Roses”
Apr. 24, 2024
Song of the Day | “Mama Say” by Ibibio Sound Machine
Apr. 23, 2024
Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla
Apr. 22, 2024
Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list
Apr. 22, 2024
Song of the Day | “Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell
Apr. 21, 2024
Song of the Day | “The Kill” by Maggie Rogers
Apr. 19, 2024
Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80
Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.