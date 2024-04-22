Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list

By Diane Webber
Image
Mary J. Blige at The Apollo Theater in New York City in April. She is one of eight artists being inducted in the performer category | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The latest crop of musicians have been named as inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and span genres including rock, hip-hop and rhythm and blues.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Here’s the full list of the honorees:

Performer Category

  • Mary J. Blige
  • Cher
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Foreigner
  • Peter Frampton
  • Kool & The Gang
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influence Award

  • Alexis Korner
  • John Mayall
  • Big Mama Thornton

Musical Excellence Award

  • Jimmy Buffett
  • MC5
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award

(This award honors non-performing professionals who have made an impact in the music industry.)

  • Suzanne de Passe

To be eligible as a nominee, artists, bands or individuals must have commercially debuted in the music industry at least 25 years before their nomination. Half the nominees in this year’s performance category have been nominated for the first time, including Kool & The Gang, Cher, Foreigner and Peter Frampton.

The induction ceremony will be streamed live from Cleveland on Disney+ on Oct. 19. It will later air on ABC and be available on Hulu.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
