Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella

By Scott Russell
Image
Madi Diaz and Lennon Stella | Kaity Crone, Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

On the heels of the February release of her latest album Weird Faith, Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has posed “One Less Question,” a gorgeous new collaboration with Lennon Stella that the duo debuted on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Co-produced by Diaz and Weird Faith’s Konrad Snyder, and co-written by Diaz, Stella and Kate York, “One Less Question” upholds love as a bulwark against uncertainty. In a statement, Diaz said the track is about “how real love doesn’t make you wonder. How it feels when you know in your whole body that this person is in your life to stay. It’s unconditional. It’s trust. It’s true. It’s just one less question you have to answer because that person IS an answer. What a beautiful thing to get to experience that feeling.”

“One Less Question” is moving in both concept and execution, especially in a live (well, Live!) setting. Diaz and Stella stand back to back, acoustics in hand, trading verses that pose existential questions to the cosmos, only to keep coming back to the love who is their “one right answer” to it all. Their soft guitars are joined by piano and percussion in the track’s climactic refrain, and as the lights go down, Stella puts her head on Diaz’s shoulder for a second, a perfect, tender period at the end of the performance.

Diaz added of “One Less Question” in her statement, “I’m beyond honored that Lennon let me record my version of this song, and the very idea that she said yes when I asked her to be a part of it couldn’t be more of a dream come true. I’m honored to have her be a part of this story and I’m honored to be a small part of hers. This song simply wouldn’t exist if we hadn’t found one another.”

“I love this song so much,” said Stella. “Madi and I wrote it with Kate York, on the night of a hang at my house out in Leipers Fork. I am so excited for this one to be heard. It’s incredibly special to the three of us.”

Diaz will support Kacey Musgraves on tour in Europe and the U.K. starting in late April. Find her full itinerary down below, and listen to “One Less Question” right here.

Madi Diaz Tour Dates:

Sun. Apr. 28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre %

Wed. May 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Thu. May 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Fri. May 3 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %

Sun. May 5 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria %

Mon. May 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks %

Thu. May 9 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

Fri. May 10 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

Sat. May 11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy Manchester %

Mon. May 13 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls Wolverhampton %

Tue. May 14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse %

Wed. May 15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse %

Thu. May 16 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Fri. May 24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Sun. Sept. 22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

% supporting Kacey Musgraves

In this article: duet, JME, KImmel, Lennon Stella, Madi Diaz, New music and one last question

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6”
Apr. 11, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6

Featured image for “The Gear that Jacksonville Band Folk Is People Employs to Achieve their Ever-Evolving American-Roots-Inspired Sound”
Apr. 08, 2024

The Gear that Jacksonville Band Folk Is People Employs to Achieve their Ever-Evolving American-Roots-Inspired Sound

Featured image for “The Jacksonville Jazz Festival Returns with Kenny Barron, Gregory Porter, Nicholas Payton, Lakecia Benjamin, Keiko Matsui and More at New Venue Sites”
Apr. 08, 2024

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival Returns with Kenny Barron, Gregory Porter, Nicholas Payton, Lakecia Benjamin, Keiko Matsui and More at New Venue Sites

Featured image for “Woods Share Surprise ‘Five More Flowers’ EP, Feat. Hopeful Lead Single “Lay With Luck””
Apr. 06, 2024

Woods Share Surprise ‘Five More Flowers’ EP, Feat. Hopeful Lead Single “Lay With Luck”

Featured image for “Saya Gray Uploads ‘QWERTY II’ EP, Announces International Tour”
Apr. 05, 2024

Saya Gray Uploads ‘QWERTY II’ EP, Announces International Tour

Featured image for “Musician and Gamble Rogers Folk Festival President Jim Carrick Reflects on the 2024 Fest and its Namesake’s Ongoing Influence”
Apr. 03, 2024

Musician and Gamble Rogers Folk Festival President Jim Carrick Reflects on the 2024 Fest and its Namesake’s Ongoing Influence

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 30”
Apr. 02, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 30

Featured image for “St. Vincent Shares a Sinister New ‘All Born Screaming’ Single,“Flea””
Apr. 02, 2024

St. Vincent Shares a Sinister New ‘All Born Screaming’ Single,“Flea”

Featured image for “On Jazz Beyond Tradition, Ulysses Owens Jr. & Keanna Faircloth Explore the Past, Present and Future of the True American Artform”
Apr. 01, 2024

On Jazz Beyond Tradition, Ulysses Owens Jr. & Keanna Faircloth Explore the Past, Present and Future of the True American Artform

Featured image for “The Mercurial Musical World of John Lurie Is Illuminated Anew on ‘Music from the Series (Painting with John)’”
Mar. 29, 2024

The Mercurial Musical World of John Lurie Is Illuminated Anew on ‘Music from the Series (Painting with John)’

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

28th Annual Gamble Rogers Folk Festival 28th Annual Gamble Rogers Folk Festival with AJ Lee & Blue Summit, John Jorgenson, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton and more St. Johns County Fairgrounds Fri. 04/12 @ 5:00 PM Blurry Blurry with Former Youth, Runners High, Sleeping In and Slippery Rick Rain Dogs Fri. 04/12 @ 6:30 PM Bizet’s Carmen Bizet’s Carmen Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 04/12 @ 7:30 PM Butcher Brown – CANCELLED Butcher Brown – CANCELLED with Son Little Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 04/12 @ 7:30 PM Abstract Citizen Abstract Citizen Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Grace Kelly Grace Kelly Ritz Theater & Museum Fri. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Johnny Dynamite and The Bloodsuckers Johnny Dynamite and The Bloodsuckers with Sawpaw and Uncle Marty Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials Cafe Eleven Fri. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Within Our Nature Within Our Nature with Chris Rudasill Jack Rabbits Fri. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Imaginary Colors Imaginary Colors with Chemtrails, Cosmic Highway and Talkalots Planet Sarbez Fri. 04/12 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…