Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella

On the heels of the February release of her latest album Weird Faith, Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has posed “One Less Question,” a gorgeous new collaboration with Lennon Stella that the duo debuted on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Co-produced by Diaz and Weird Faith’s Konrad Snyder, and co-written by Diaz, Stella and Kate York, “One Less Question” upholds love as a bulwark against uncertainty. In a statement, Diaz said the track is about “how real love doesn’t make you wonder. How it feels when you know in your whole body that this person is in your life to stay. It’s unconditional. It’s trust. It’s true. It’s just one less question you have to answer because that person IS an answer. What a beautiful thing to get to experience that feeling.”

“One Less Question” is moving in both concept and execution, especially in a live (well, Live!) setting. Diaz and Stella stand back to back, acoustics in hand, trading verses that pose existential questions to the cosmos, only to keep coming back to the love who is their “one right answer” to it all. Their soft guitars are joined by piano and percussion in the track’s climactic refrain, and as the lights go down, Stella puts her head on Diaz’s shoulder for a second, a perfect, tender period at the end of the performance.

Diaz added of “One Less Question” in her statement, “I’m beyond honored that Lennon let me record my version of this song, and the very idea that she said yes when I asked her to be a part of it couldn’t be more of a dream come true. I’m honored to have her be a part of this story and I’m honored to be a small part of hers. This song simply wouldn’t exist if we hadn’t found one another.”

“I love this song so much,” said Stella. “Madi and I wrote it with Kate York, on the night of a hang at my house out in Leipers Fork. I am so excited for this one to be heard. It’s incredibly special to the three of us.”

Diaz will support Kacey Musgraves on tour in Europe and the U.K. starting in late April. Find her full itinerary down below, and listen to “One Less Question” right here.

Madi Diaz Tour Dates:

Sun. Apr. 28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre %

Wed. May 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Thu. May 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Fri. May 3 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique %

Sun. May 5 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria %

Mon. May 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks %

Thu. May 9 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

Fri. May 10 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

Sat. May 11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy Manchester %

Mon. May 13 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls Wolverhampton %

Tue. May 14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse %

Wed. May 15 – London, UK @ Roundhouse %

Thu. May 16 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Fri. May 24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Sun. Sept. 22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

% supporting Kacey Musgraves