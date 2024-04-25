Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour, we wove touring artists like The Turtles, Faye Webster, and Andy Grammer in with local acts such as K.UTIE, HUAN, and The Julius Airwave.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour on April 20. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

The Wallflowers — “One Headlight”

Stream

Get tickets to see The Wallflowers at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 24.

The Julius Airwave — “Slow Erode”

Stream

Huan — “FINER THINGS”

Stream

Andy Grammer — “Love Is The New Money”

Stream

Catch Andy Grammer at the Jax River Jams free concert series on April 25. Learn more here.

Sun Room — “Sol Del Sur”

Stream

Get tickets to see Sun Room at Jack Rabbits on April 27.

Seagate — “Pork”

Stream

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile — “Over Everything”

Stream

Get tickets to see Kurt Vile at the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on May 9.

Brothers Osborne — “21 Summer”

Stream

Get tickets to see Brothers Osborne at St. Augustine Amphitheater on April 25.

Strangerwolf — “Authors (reimagined)”

Stream

The Turtles — “Elenore”

Stream

Get tickets to see The Turtles at the Florida Theatre on June 6.

Bobby Kid — “Springfield”

Stream

Faye Webster — “But Not Kiss”

Stream

Get tickets to see Faye Webster at the Florida Theatre on September 9.

K.UTIE and Mecca Tha Marvelous — “Purpel Freakem Dress”

Stream

Yung Bae, EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste — “L.O.V.E.”

Stream

EARTHGANG performed at the Jax River Jams concert series on April 18. Learn more about the series here.

Let’s Ride Brass Band — “I”

Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Total 0 Votes 0