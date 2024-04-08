The Jacksonville Jazz Festival Returns with Kenny Barron, Gregory Porter, Nicholas Payton, Lakecia Benjamin, Keiko Matsui and More at New Venue Sites

By JME Staff
Image
Among the performers at this year's Jacksonville Jazz Festival, (clockwise from top left) National Endowment for the Arts as Jazz Master Kenny Barron, jazz-funk-r&b saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, renowned trumpeter-producer Nicholas Payton and two-time Grammy-winning vocalist Gregory Porter

This Memorial Day weekend, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival is held in the downtown district, with performances at Metropolitan Park and Daily’s Place.

A staple of city-run cultural events for four decades, each year jazz legends and emerging artists perform at multiple on-site venues. Last year’s festival attracted an estimated 75,000 attendees, creating an estimable, positive economic impact on the city. Due to construction at the Riverfront Plaza, the artists for this year’s festival are performing at Daily’s Place and Metropolitan Park. 

Originally held in 1979, over the course of its 40+ years, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has presented performances by dozens of international, national and local jazz greats. Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Tony Bennett, the Modern Jazz Quartet and Natalie Cole. It also boasts the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, where five jazz pianists compete for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the festival. While the festival has changed venues over the years, it still attracts jazz fans from around the globe and is a cool way to get ready for our incoming warmer weather. 

Scheduled performers for this year’s festival include the Stanley Clarke Band, Joss Stone, Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet, Brian McKnight 4, Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin, the Kenny Barron Trio, Brian Culbertson, Nicholas Payton, Jamison Ross, Michelle Manzo, Lakecia Benjamin, Keiko Matsui, Gregory Porter and more. The festival is free and VIP ticket packages are available here.

In this article: 2024, jacksonville, Jacksonville Jazz Festival, jazz fest, JME and lineup

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Gear that Jacksonville Band Folk Is People Employs to Achieve their Ever-Evolving American-Roots-Inspired Sound”
Apr. 08, 2024

The Gear that Jacksonville Band Folk Is People Employs to Achieve their Ever-Evolving American-Roots-Inspired Sound

Featured image for “Woods Share Surprise ‘Five More Flowers’ EP, Feat. Hopeful Lead Single “Lay With Luck””
Apr. 06, 2024

Woods Share Surprise ‘Five More Flowers’ EP, Feat. Hopeful Lead Single “Lay With Luck”

Featured image for “Saya Gray Uploads ‘QWERTY II’ EP, Announces International Tour”
Apr. 05, 2024

Saya Gray Uploads ‘QWERTY II’ EP, Announces International Tour

Featured image for “Musician and Gamble Rogers Folk Festival President Jim Carrick Reflects on the 2024 Fest and its Namesake’s Ongoing Influence”
Apr. 03, 2024

Musician and Gamble Rogers Folk Festival President Jim Carrick Reflects on the 2024 Fest and its Namesake’s Ongoing Influence

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 30”
Apr. 02, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 30

Featured image for “St. Vincent Shares a Sinister New ‘All Born Screaming’ Single,“Flea””
Apr. 02, 2024

St. Vincent Shares a Sinister New ‘All Born Screaming’ Single,“Flea”

Featured image for “On Jazz Beyond Tradition, Ulysses Owens Jr. & Keanna Faircloth Explore the Past, Present and Future of the True American Artform”
Apr. 01, 2024

On Jazz Beyond Tradition, Ulysses Owens Jr. & Keanna Faircloth Explore the Past, Present and Future of the True American Artform

Featured image for “The Mercurial Musical World of John Lurie Is Illuminated Anew on ‘Music from the Series (Painting with John)’”
Mar. 29, 2024

The Mercurial Musical World of John Lurie Is Illuminated Anew on ‘Music from the Series (Painting with John)’

Featured image for “London’s Lava La Rue Announces ‘STARFACE,’ Shares Silky Lead Single “Push N Shuv””
Mar. 28, 2024

London’s Lava La Rue Announces ‘STARFACE,’ Shares Silky Lead Single “Push N Shuv”

Featured image for “Watch Jacksonville Artists’ 2024 Tiny Desk Contest Videos”
Mar. 27, 2024

Watch Jacksonville Artists’ 2024 Tiny Desk Contest Videos

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Roy Book Binder Roy Book Binder Second Mondays at Blue Jay with Taylor Roberts & Friends Blue Jay Listening Room Mon. 04/8 @ 8:00 PM Filth Filth with Heavy Hitter and Coma Waves Underbelly Tue. 04/9 @ 6:30 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 04/9 @ 7:00 PM Scott Yoder Scott Yoder Planet Sarbez Tue. 04/9 @ 9:00 PM Trace Adkins Trace Adkins Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Wed. 04/10 @ 7:30 PM BoDeans BoDeans Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 04/10 @ 8:00 PM Sneezy Sneezy with Sauce Packet Underbelly Wed. 04/10 @ 8:00 PM The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight The Florida Theatre Wed. 04/10 @ 8:00 PM Victor Wainwright Victor Wainwright Cafe Eleven Wed. 04/10 @ 8:00 PM Jax River Jams: Bishop Briggs Jax River Jams: Bishop Briggs with Bishop Briggs, Future Joy, Kenzie's Place & Kale That Raps and Coyboi Ford on Bay Thu. 04/11 @ 5:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…