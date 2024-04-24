Song of the Day | “Mama Say” by Ibibio Sound Machine

Ibibio Sound Machine's forthcoming record, 'Pull the Rope' drops in May on Merge Records | Courtesy of the artist

“Mama say ‘Yeah’” goes the hypnotic refrain of “Mama Say,” the third and final preview of inimitable UK-formed electro-Afro-funk group Ibibio Sound Machine’s hotly anticipated new record Pull the Rope (out May 3 on Merge).

The song pulses with electronic drums and a grinding synth-bass line, with flourishes of retro keys that bring to mind late-70’s Nigeria-based Casio-pop lord William Onyeabor. Fun stuff!

“Mama Say” follows the dancefloor banger “Pull the Rope” and the groovy, infectious clarion call “Got to be Who you Are.” The group hits North America in support of the new record in August, coming as close to Jax as the Charleston Pour House in NC. Itinerary here.

