Song of the Day | “Mama Say” by Ibibio Sound Machine

By JME Staff
Image
Ibibio Sound Machine's forthcoming record, 'Pull the Rope' drops in May on Merge Records | Courtesy of the artist

“Mama say ‘Yeah’” goes the hypnotic refrain of “Mama Say,” the third and final preview of inimitable UK-formed electro-Afro-funk group Ibibio Sound Machine’s hotly anticipated new record Pull the Rope (out May 3 on Merge).

The song pulses with electronic drums and a grinding synth-bass line, with flourishes of retro keys that bring to mind late-70’s Nigeria-based Casio-pop lord William Onyeabor. Fun stuff!

“Mama Say” follows the dancefloor banger “Pull the Rope” and the groovy, infectious clarion call “Got to be Who you Are.” The group hits North America in support of the new record in August, coming as close to Jax as the Charleston Pour House in NC. Itinerary here.

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Ibibio Sound Machine, JME, Mama Say, Pull the Rope and Song of the Day

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla”
Apr. 23, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla

Featured image for “Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list”
Apr. 22, 2024

Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell”
Apr. 22, 2024

Song of the Day | “Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “The Kill” by Maggie Rogers”
Apr. 21, 2024

Song of the Day | “The Kill” by Maggie Rogers

Featured image for “Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80”
Apr. 19, 2024

Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80

Featured image for “Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album, Share Anxious Lead Single “Starburster””
Apr. 19, 2024

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album, Share Anxious Lead Single “Starburster”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies”
Apr. 16, 2024

Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer with Andy Grammer, Let's Ride Brass Band, The Apostle Floyd Encounter, and Madison Hughes Ford on Bay Thu. 04/25 @ 5:00 PM Pablo Duque Jazz Quartet Pablo Duque Jazz Quartet Breezy Jazz House Thu. 04/25 @ 6:30 PM Brandon Lake Brandon Lake with Doe VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne with The Cadillac Three The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM The Dixie Dregs The Dixie Dregs with Steve Morse Band Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM Ariel Posen Ariel Posen Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 04/25 @ 8:00 PM Peter Bradley Adams Peter Bradley Adams Cafe Eleven Thu. 04/25 @ 8:00 PM Railway Concert Series Feat. Rawayana Railway Concert Series Feat. Rawayana LPT, DJ Papi Disco River City Railway Fri. 04/26 @ 5:00 PM Bad Religion and Social Distortion Bad Religion and Social Distortion with The Lovebombs The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 04/26 @ 6:30 PM Blossomin Bone Blossomin Bone with The Debt, Bryan Raymond and Mickey Sharpe Kona Skatepark Fri. 04/26 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…