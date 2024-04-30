Song of the Day | “Megabus” by French Cassettes

San Francisco band French Cassettes new album, 'Benzene,' comes out June 7 | Courtesy of the artist

On the surface, “Megabus,” a new single from harmonious and experimental San Francisco indie-rock trio French Cassettes’ forthcoming full length, Benzene (June 7 on Tender Loving Empire), is a twee, jangly, indie-folk strummer. But rather than heart-on-the-sleeve earnestness, Scott Huerta deploys his wry wit across a tune full of arch, apathetic lyrics. “Who do you love? Who’s getting drunk on the megabus? / Who do you trust? Who’s putting up with that side of us?” It’s an enjoyable and funny little ditty.

“Megabus” is the fourth preview of Benzene, all of which are worth your ears — especially the dynamic “White Noise” and the silly, indie-pop number “Medium Horny.”

