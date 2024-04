Electro Lounge Playlist | April 20

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.

Here’s what we played on April 20.

1 DE PHAZZ – Cherry Golden Hours

Stream



2 Eric Hilton – Midnight Milan

Stream



3 De Phazz – While The Moon

Stream



4 Lonnie Liston Smith, Adrian Younge, & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Love Brings Happiness

Stream



5 DE PHAZZ – AFTERNOON TUNE

Stream



6 Eric Hilton – CLOSER

Stream

7 DE PHAZZ – JAZZ WITH BOOM

Stream



8 DE PHAZZ – DREAMSWEPT SKY

Stream



9 DE PHAZZ – BRAINDRAIN WATERMAN

Stream



10 Local Natives – April

Stream

11 ON BEING – Afterlife

Stream



12 DE PHAZZ – GURU BAMBOOLO

Stream



13 DE PHAZZ – ELDORADO FLASHBACK

Stream



14 DE PHAZZ – PLAY GAMES

Stream



15 DE PHAZZ – THEME FROM JOO

Stream

