Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13

By David Luckin
Image
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.

Here’s what host David Luckin played on April 13.

1 Miles Davis – Pharaoh’s Dance
2 Amber – Sexual (Afterlife Remix)
3 Thievery Corporation – Lebanese Blonde
4 Charlie Hunter & Norah Jones – More Than This
5 Miles Davis feat Carlos Santana – It’s About That Time
6 The Vision – Soul Evolution
7 Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – In A Sentimental Mood
8 But Not For Me –  Natalie Merchant
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. 

