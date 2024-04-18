Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.

Here’s what host David Luckin played on April 13.

1 Miles Davis – Pharaoh’s Dance

Stream

2 Amber – Sexual (Afterlife Remix)

Stream

3 Thievery Corporation – Lebanese Blonde

Stream

4 Charlie Hunter & Norah Jones – More Than This

Stream

5 Miles Davis feat Carlos Santana – It’s About That Time

Stream



6 The Vision – Soul Evolution

Stream



7 Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – In A Sentimental Mood

Stream



8 But Not For Me – Natalie Merchant

Stream

