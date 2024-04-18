Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9.
Here’s what host David Luckin played on April 13.
1 Miles Davis – Pharaoh’s Dance
Stream
2 Amber – Sexual (Afterlife Remix)
Stream
3 Thievery Corporation – Lebanese Blonde
Stream
4 Charlie Hunter & Norah Jones – More Than This
Stream
5 Miles Davis feat Carlos Santana – It’s About That Time
Stream
6 The Vision – Soul Evolution
Stream
7 Duke Ellington & John Coltrane – In A Sentimental Mood
Stream
8 But Not For Me – Natalie Merchant
Stream
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.
In this article:
Apr. 18, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13
Apr. 18, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13
Apr. 16, 2024
Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies
Apr. 16, 2024
Sleater-Kinney | Tiny Desk
Apr. 12, 2024
Jax Musician Kennie Mason on ‘My Dog Ate My Patriotism,’ her noisy debut album as Siichaq
Apr. 12, 2024
Cola Announce Second Album ‘The Gloss,’ Share Intoxicating New Single “Pallor Tricks”
Apr. 12, 2024
Jacksonville Band Ducats Offers Worthy Psych-Rock Delights on New Single, “Uggo Druggo”
Apr. 12, 2024
Yaya Bey | Tiny Desk Concert
Apr. 11, 2024
Madi Diaz Shares Lovely New Single “One Less Question,” Featuring Lennon Stella
Apr. 11, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | April 6
Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.