Jacksonville Band Ducats Offers Worthy Psych-Rock Delights on New Single, “Uggo Druggo”

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Ducats (Trent Holton on vocals and guitar; bassist-vocalist Rachel Pendergrass; Ryan L’Heureux on guitar, keys and vocals and drummer Brian Kim) move “Uggo Druggo” along with an off-hand confidence | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Springtime apparently activates febrile indie rock music. The latest track from locals Ducats, “Uggo Druggo” heralds the seasonal arc in the form of an unhurried post-punk planted in a field of reverb.

Over the course of its four-and-a-half minutes, “Uggo Druggo” is carried along in a bramble of guitar stabs and textures, riffs closing and falling back into the echoes, other stabbing motifs dying a quick death. Ducats (Trent Holton on vocals and guitar; bassist-vocalist Rachel Pendergrass; Ryan L’Heureux on guitar, keys and vocals and drummer Brian Kim) move “Uggo Druggo” along with an off-hand confidence; there are enough impressive syncopated rhythm jabs to bolster the certain guitar frenzy. Holton’s vocals sound transmitted from a chasm, but his wide-open lyrics (“I don’t know” is an audible refrain) enhance the murky groove of the song.

Produced and mastered by Glenn Van Dyke (Kairos Creature Club, Winterland Presents), the overall effect of “Uggo Druggo” is a commendable step up from Ducats’ earliest Tascam-made music. There is a place and time for lo-fi music but Ducats have moved on from that setting.

Stream “Uggo Druggo” on your preferred platform here and follow Ducats on Instagram here.

In this article: Ducats, jacksonville, JME, Local Spotlight, New music and Uggo Druggo

