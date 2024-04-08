11 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

River Jams, Gamble Rogers Fest, Grace Kelly and More
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Rock/Glam
Scott Yoder – Tuesday, April 9
Sarbez | St. Augustine
Seattle glam-folkie Scott Yoder puts on a theatrical, one-of-a-kind show. And his latest full length, Scooter Pie, channels the twee-ist and rocking-est of the Marc Bolan/T. Rex catalog and seminal ‘70s New York glam. He plays Tuesday at St. Augustine’s Sarbez.
Various Artists
Jax River Jams: Bishop Briggs – Thursday, April 11
Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville
British-American alternative-rock/indie singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs headlines the second installment of this year’s free Jax River Jams on Thursday. Local support includes JME faves Kenzie’s Place and Kale That Raps, Coyboi and Future Joy.
Metal
Infant Island – Thursday, April 11
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Virginia-based Screamo band Infant Island brings their latest, the 7.4-Pitchfork-score-worthy Obsidian Wreath to the Walrus on Thursday.
Folk
Gamble Rogers Folk Festival – Friday-Sunday, April 12-14
St. Johns County Fairgrounds | St. Augustine
Named after the mercurial and influential North Florida folkie (read our story on Gamble Rogers here), the three-day 28th Annual Gamble Rogers Folk Festival features live music from AJ Lee & Blue Summit, John Jorgenson, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Verlon Thompson & Wyatt Ellis and more, along with vendors and camping, at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds on April 12-14.
Emo/Indie
Blurry – Friday, April 12
Rain Dogs | Five Points
Atlanta indie-emo trio Blurry plays Rain Dogs with locals Former Youth, Runners High, Sleeping In and Slippery Rick on Friday.
Jazz
Grace Kelly – Friday, April 12
The Ritz | LaVilla
The Ritz Jazz Jam returns with saxophonist and composer Grace Kelly (who was a regular with Jon Batiste’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert band) on Friday.
Indie Rock
Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers – Friday, April 12
Shanghai Nobby’s | St. Augustine
Despite their somewhat frightening name, NYC indie rock band Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers are out to have a good time. They play Shanghai Nobby’s on Friday.
Shoegaze
Siichaq – Saturday, April 13
The Walrus | Murray Hill
A new shoegaze-y project from Kendall Mason (Hensley), Jacksonville’s Siichaq celebrates their album release at the Walrus on Saturday with support from garage rockers 0 Miles Per Hour and fellow shoegazers Funeral Homes.
Indie-Rock/Pop
The Hails – Saturday, April 13
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Popular Florida-bred indie-pop band The Hails return to the Sunshine State on their What’s Your Motive Tour, playing Jack Rabbits on Saturday.
Classical
Vincent DuBois – Sunday, April 14
St. Paul’s By-the-Sea | Jacksonville Beach
Beaches Fine Arts Series presents a performance by organist Vincent DuBois at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Sunday.
Bluegrass
Swamptooth – Sunday, April 14
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Savannah-based bluegrass quartet Swamptooth play the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Sunday.