11 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

River Jams, Gamble Rogers Fest, Grace Kelly and More

British-American alternative-rock/indie singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs headlines the second installment of this year’s free Jax River Jams on Thursday | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock/Glam

Scott Yoder – Tuesday, April 9

Sarbez | St. Augustine

Seattle glam-folkie Scott Yoder puts on a theatrical, one-of-a-kind show. And his latest full length, Scooter Pie, channels the twee-ist and rocking-est of the Marc Bolan/T. Rex catalog and seminal ‘70s New York glam. He plays Tuesday at St. Augustine’s Sarbez.

Various Artists

Jax River Jams: Bishop Briggs – Thursday, April 11

Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville

British-American alternative-rock/indie singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs headlines the second installment of this year’s free Jax River Jams on Thursday. Local support includes JME faves Kenzie’s Place and Kale That Raps, Coyboi and Future Joy.

Metal

Infant Island – Thursday, April 11

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Virginia-based Screamo band Infant Island brings their latest, the 7.4-Pitchfork-score-worthy Obsidian Wreath to the Walrus on Thursday.

Folk

Gamble Rogers Folk Festival – Friday-Sunday, April 12-14

St. Johns County Fairgrounds | St. Augustine

Named after the mercurial and influential North Florida folkie (read our story on Gamble Rogers here), the three-day 28th Annual Gamble Rogers Folk Festival features live music from AJ Lee & Blue Summit, John Jorgenson, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Verlon Thompson & Wyatt Ellis and more, along with vendors and camping, at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds on April 12-14.

Emo/Indie

Blurry – Friday, April 12

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Atlanta indie-emo trio Blurry plays Rain Dogs with locals Former Youth, Runners High, Sleeping In and Slippery Rick on Friday.

Jazz

Grace Kelly – Friday, April 12

The Ritz | LaVilla

The Ritz Jazz Jam returns with saxophonist and composer Grace Kelly (who was a regular with Jon Batiste’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert band) on Friday.

Indie Rock

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers – Friday, April 12

Shanghai Nobby’s | St. Augustine

Despite their somewhat frightening name, NYC indie rock band Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers are out to have a good time. They play Shanghai Nobby’s on Friday.

Shoegaze

Siichaq – Saturday, April 13

The Walrus | Murray Hill

A new shoegaze-y project from Kendall Mason (Hensley), Jacksonville’s Siichaq celebrates their album release at the Walrus on Saturday with support from garage rockers 0 Miles Per Hour and fellow shoegazers Funeral Homes.

Indie-Rock/Pop

The Hails – Saturday, April 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Popular Florida-bred indie-pop band The Hails return to the Sunshine State on their What’s Your Motive Tour, playing Jack Rabbits on Saturday.

Classical

Vincent DuBois – Sunday, April 14

St. Paul’s By-the-Sea | Jacksonville Beach

Beaches Fine Arts Series presents a performance by organist Vincent DuBois at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Sunday.

Bluegrass

Swamptooth – Sunday, April 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Savannah-based bluegrass quartet Swamptooth play the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Sunday.

