8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Levitation Room, Terence Blanchard, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and more

Psych rock band Levitation Room plays Voo Swar in Mayport on Saturday, May 4 | Courtesy of the artist

Folk Kristy Lee – Tuesday, April 30 Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville Singer-songwriter Kristy Lee writes songs imbued with a Southern gothic sensibility – her latest, 2023's The Olive Tree, is a prime example. Lee plays Underbelly on Tuesday. More Folk/Blues Calahoney – Wednesday, May 1 Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach The local folk-blues outfit made up of husband-and-wife duo Josué Cruz (LPT) and Laura Askins brings a catalog of harmonious tunes to Blue Jay in Jax Beach on Wednesday. More Metal Raven – Thursday, May 2 Jack Rabbits | San Marco Seminal UK-bred speed and thrash metal lords Raven – the band that offered both Metallica and Anthrax their first tours – plays Jack Rabbits on Thursday.

More Indie-Rock Bodega – Friday, May 3 The Walrus | Murray Hill NYC indie-rock band Bodega plays the Walrus with local shoegazers Siichaq on Friday. More Punk Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Friday, May 3 The Amp | St. Augustine The veritable punk-rock supergroup, The SF-formed Me First and the Gimme Gimmes bring their raucous repertoire of cover songs to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. More Indie-Rock Sweeping Promises – Friday, May 3 Jack Rabbits | San Marco The Lawrence, Kansas-based indie-rock duo Sweeping Promises plays Jack Rabbits on Friday, with support from the Loving Arms Race and local synth-heavy post-punks Glass Chapel. More Psych Rock Levitation Room – Saturday, May 4 Voo Swar | Mayport LA-based psych-garage ensemble, the aptly-named Levitation Room, play the famous Voo Swar in Mayport on Saturday with support from local psych-rockers Killer Larry. More Jazz Terence Blanchard – Sunday, May 5 Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville Jazz trumpeter and composer, the mighty Terence Blanchard performs original works and songs from Wayne Shorter’s catalog with E-Collective and Turtle Island String Quartet on Sunday at Jacoby Symphony Hall inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. More Total 0 Votes 0 Share this: Facebook

