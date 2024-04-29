8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Levitation Room, Terence Blanchard, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and more

By JME Staff
Image
Psych rock band Levitation Room plays Voo Swar in Mayport on Saturday, May 4 | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Folk 

Kristy Lee – Tuesday, April 30

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Singer-songwriter Kristy Lee writes songs imbued with a Southern gothic sensibility – her latest, 2023’s The Olive Tree, is a prime example. Lee plays Underbelly on Tuesday. 

More

Folk/Blues

Calahoney – Wednesday, May 1

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

The local folk-blues outfit made up of husband-and-wife duo Josué Cruz (LPT) and Laura Askins brings a catalog of harmonious tunes to Blue Jay in Jax Beach on Wednesday. 

More

Metal

Raven – Thursday, May 2

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Seminal UK-bred speed and thrash metal lords Raven – the band that offered both Metallica and Anthrax their first tours – plays Jack Rabbits on Thursday.
More 

Indie-Rock

Bodega – Friday, May 3

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

NYC indie-rock band Bodega plays the Walrus with local shoegazers Siichaq on Friday. 

More 

Punk

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Friday, May 3

The Amp | St. Augustine

The veritable punk-rock supergroup, The SF-formed Me First and the Gimme Gimmes bring their raucous repertoire of cover songs to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More

Indie-Rock

Sweeping Promises – Friday, May 3

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

The Lawrence, Kansas-based indie-rock duo Sweeping Promises plays Jack Rabbits on Friday, with support from the Loving Arms Race and local synth-heavy post-punks Glass Chapel.

More   

Psych Rock 

Levitation Room – Saturday, May 4

Voo Swar | Mayport 

LA-based psych-garage ensemble, the aptly-named Levitation Room, play the famous Voo Swar in Mayport on Saturday with support from local psych-rockers Killer Larry. 

More

Jazz

Terence Blanchard – Sunday, May 5

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Jazz trumpeter and composer, the mighty Terence Blanchard performs original works and songs from Wayne Shorter’s catalog with E-Collective and Turtle Island String Quartet on Sunday at Jacoby Symphony Hall inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. More

