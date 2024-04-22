9 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Railway Concert Series, Jax River Jams, Jazz in Jax, Bad Religion and Social Distortion and more
Jazz/Funk
Tuesday Night Jam – Tuesday, April 23
Rain Dogs | Five Points
The Lone Bone, aka local trombonist Bryant Patterson (LPT), hosts an open jam every Tuesday night at crucial Riverside watering hole Rain Dogs.
Rock
The Wallflowers – Wednesday, April 24
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
The Wallflowers’ frontman Jakob Dylan apparently has a famous father (some guy called Bob Dylan¯\_(ツ)_/¯). In any event, the younger Dylan has had his own enduring career, but no bigger hits than the pop-radio smashes he wrote with the Wallflowers, who play PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.
Various Artists
Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer – Thursday, April 25
Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville
The FREE month-long Jax River Jams concert series concludes on Thursday with pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and local support from Let’s Ride Brass Band and Madison Hughes.
Rock
Ariel Posen – Thursday, April 25
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Though less well known here in the US, the singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Ariel Posen is decorated in his native Canada, where he’s won awards for folk artist and instrumental artist of the year. Posen plays Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday.
Jazz
John Ricci Quartet – Friday, April 26
Josephine | Avondale
Jacksonville University jazz professor John Ricci leads his quartet for the latest installment of the Lounge Series at Avondale eatery Josephine.
Various Artists
Railway Concert Series feat. flipturn & Rawayana – Friday & Saturday, April 26 & 27
River City Railway | Downtown Jacksonville
The inaugural Railway Concert Series is held Friday and Saturday at the River City Railway (near the football stadium) in Downtown Jacksonville. Venezuelan fusion outfit Rawayana headlines Friday nights event and Duval-bred, nationally touring indie stars flipturn on Saturday.
Punk
Bad Religion & Social Distortion – Friday, April 26
The Amp | St. Augustine
Legendary SoCal punks, the socio-political-leaning Bad Religion and the rockabilly-inclined Social Distortion play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Indie Pop
Luci Lind – Friday, April 26
Rain Dogs | Five Points
Duval singer songwriter Luci Lind (read our piece on the indie-pop lord here) headlines an all-local bill, including indie-rock singer-songwriters Erica Reese, ROADIE and Tori Nance, at Rain Dogs on Friday night.
Jazz
Jazz in Jax – Saturday, April 27
WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville
In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, and the new radio show Jazz Beyond Tradition hosted by Grammy-winning Jax native Ulysses Owens Jr. and award-winning radio personality Keanna Faircloth, we’re hosting Jazz in Jax, a panel discussion and live jazz jam led by Owens jr. and friends. It’s free to attend. But you gotta RSVP.