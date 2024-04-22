9 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Railway Concert Series, Jax River Jams, Jazz in Jax, Bad Religion and Social Distortion and more

Northeast Florida-bred indie-rock stars flipturn return to Jax to headline the Railway Concert Series on Saturday night | Courtesy of the artist

Jazz/Funk

Tuesday Night Jam – Tuesday, April 23

Rain Dogs | Five Points

The Lone Bone, aka local trombonist Bryant Patterson (LPT), hosts an open jam every Tuesday night at crucial Riverside watering hole Rain Dogs.

Rock

The Wallflowers – Wednesday, April 24

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

The Wallflowers’ frontman Jakob Dylan apparently has a famous father (some guy called Bob Dylan¯\_(ツ)_/¯). In any event, the younger Dylan has had his own enduring career, but no bigger hits than the pop-radio smashes he wrote with the Wallflowers, who play PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Various Artists

Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer – Thursday, April 25

Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville

The FREE month-long Jax River Jams concert series concludes on Thursday with pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and local support from Let’s Ride Brass Band and Madison Hughes.

Rock

Ariel Posen – Thursday, April 25

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Though less well known here in the US, the singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Ariel Posen is decorated in his native Canada, where he’s won awards for folk artist and instrumental artist of the year. Posen plays Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday.

Jazz

John Ricci Quartet – Friday, April 26

Josephine | Avondale

Jacksonville University jazz professor John Ricci leads his quartet for the latest installment of the Lounge Series at Avondale eatery Josephine.

Various Artists

Railway Concert Series feat. flipturn & Rawayana – Friday & Saturday, April 26 & 27

River City Railway | Downtown Jacksonville

The inaugural Railway Concert Series is held Friday and Saturday at the River City Railway (near the football stadium) in Downtown Jacksonville. Venezuelan fusion outfit Rawayana headlines Friday nights event and Duval-bred, nationally touring indie stars flipturn on Saturday.

Punk

Bad Religion & Social Distortion – Friday, April 26

The Amp | St. Augustine

Legendary SoCal punks, the socio-political-leaning Bad Religion and the rockabilly-inclined Social Distortion play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.

Indie Pop

Luci Lind – Friday, April 26

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Duval singer songwriter Luci Lind (read our piece on the indie-pop lord here) headlines an all-local bill, including indie-rock singer-songwriters Erica Reese, ROADIE and Tori Nance, at Rain Dogs on Friday night.

Jazz

Jazz in Jax – Saturday, April 27

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, and the new radio show Jazz Beyond Tradition hosted by Grammy-winning Jax native Ulysses Owens Jr. and award-winning radio personality Keanna Faircloth, we’re hosting Jazz in Jax, a panel discussion and live jazz jam led by Owens jr. and friends. It’s free to attend. But you gotta RSVP.

