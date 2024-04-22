9 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Railway Concert Series, Jax River Jams, Jazz in Jax, Bad Religion and Social Distortion and more

By JME Staff
Image
Northeast Florida-bred indie-rock stars flipturn return to Jax to headline the Railway Concert Series on Saturday night | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Jazz/Funk

Tuesday Night Jam – Tuesday, April 23

Rain Dogs | Five Points

The Lone Bone, aka local trombonist Bryant Patterson (LPT), hosts an open jam every Tuesday night at crucial Riverside watering hole Rain Dogs. 

More

Rock 

The Wallflowers – Wednesday, April 24

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

The Wallflowers’ frontman Jakob Dylan apparently has a famous father (some guy called Bob Dylan¯\_(ツ)_/¯). In any event, the younger Dylan has had his own enduring career, but no bigger hits than the pop-radio smashes he wrote with the Wallflowers, who play PV Concert Hall on Wednesday. 

More

Various Artists 

Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer – Thursday, April 25

Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville

The FREE month-long Jax River Jams concert series concludes on Thursday with pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and local support from Let’s Ride Brass Band and Madison Hughes. 

More 

Rock 

Ariel Posen – Thursday, April 25

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Though less well known here in the US, the singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Ariel Posen is decorated in his native Canada, where he’s won awards for folk artist and instrumental artist of the year. Posen plays Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday. 

More 

Jazz

John Ricci Quartet – Friday, April 26

Josephine | Avondale

Jacksonville University jazz professor John Ricci leads his quartet for the latest installment of the Lounge Series at Avondale eatery Josephine. 

More

Various Artists 

Railway Concert Series feat. flipturn & Rawayana – Friday & Saturday, April 26 & 27

River City Railway | Downtown Jacksonville

The inaugural Railway Concert Series is held Friday and Saturday at the River City Railway (near the football stadium) in Downtown Jacksonville. Venezuelan fusion outfit Rawayana headlines Friday nights event and Duval-bred, nationally touring indie stars flipturn on Saturday. 

Friday | Saturday 

Punk 

Bad Religion & Social Distortion – Friday, April 26

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Legendary SoCal punks, the socio-political-leaning Bad Religion and the rockabilly-inclined Social Distortion play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More 

Indie Pop

Luci Lind – Friday, April 26 

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Duval singer songwriter Luci Lind (read our piece on the indie-pop lord here) headlines an all-local bill, including indie-rock singer-songwriters Erica Reese, ROADIE and Tori Nance, at Rain Dogs on Friday night. 

More  

Jazz

Jazz in Jax – Saturday, April 27 

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, and the new radio show Jazz Beyond Tradition hosted by Grammy-winning Jax native Ulysses Owens Jr. and award-winning radio personality Keanna Faircloth, we’re hosting Jazz in Jax, a panel discussion and live jazz jam led by Owens jr. and friends. It’s free to attend. But you gotta RSVP. 

More

Total 0 Votes
In this article: concerts, jacksonville and JME

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla”
Apr. 23, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla

Featured image for “Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list”
Apr. 22, 2024

Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell”
Apr. 22, 2024

Song of the Day | “Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “The Kill” by Maggie Rogers”
Apr. 21, 2024

Song of the Day | “The Kill” by Maggie Rogers

Featured image for “Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80”
Apr. 19, 2024

Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80

Featured image for “Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album, Share Anxious Lead Single “Starburster””
Apr. 19, 2024

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album, Share Anxious Lead Single “Starburster”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13”
Apr. 18, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | April 13

Featured image for “Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies”
Apr. 16, 2024

Duval Indie Pop Lord Luci Lind on Catching Songs Like Fireflies

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Mac McAnally Mac McAnally Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 04/23 @ 8:00 PM Tuesday Night Jam Tuesday Night Jam hosted by The Lone Bone Rain Dogs Tue. 04/23 @ 9:00 PM The Wallflowers The Wallflowers Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 04/24 @ 7:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers Cafe Eleven Wed. 04/24 @ 8:00 PM Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer Jax River Jams: Andy Grammer with Andy Grammer, Let's Ride Brass Band, The Apostle Floyd Encounter, and Madison Hughes Ford on Bay Thu. 04/25 @ 5:00 PM Pablo Duque Jazz Quartet Pablo Duque Jazz Quartet Breezy Jazz House Thu. 04/25 @ 6:30 PM Brandon Lake Brandon Lake with Doe VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne with The Cadillac Three The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM The Dixie Dregs The Dixie Dregs with Steve Morse Band Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM Ariel Posen Ariel Posen Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 04/25 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…