9 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Flaming Lips, Earthgang, Billy Strings, rickoLus, Sextile and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Ska/Reggae
The Toasters – Tuesday, April 16
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Seminal third-wave ska act, New York’s the Toasters visit Jack Rabbits on Tuesday. River City Soundsystem opens the show.
Dance/Electronic/Pop
George Clanton – Wednesday, April 17
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular independent electronic-dance musician George Clanton plays Underbelly on Wednesday with support from Frost Children.
Acoustic Rock/Flamenco
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Wednesday, April 17
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
The virtuosic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela melds a range of influences – from flamenco folk, nuevo to heavy metal. They play the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.
Various Artists/Hip Hop
Jax River Jams: Earthgang – Thursday, April 18
Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville
The weather (as of Monday) is looking good for Thursday’s free Jax River Jams concert in Downtown Jacksonville. Atlanta duo Earthgang headlines an eclectic evening of local and regional hip-hop and R&B acts, including L.O.V.E. Culture, Ebonique, Mr. Al Pete and artists from the roster of the prolific ATL-JAX label Full Plate.
Electronic/Industrial/Art Rock
Sextile – Thursday, April 18
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Enigmatic LA-based electronic-dance trio Sextile performs at Jack Rabbits with Miami-by-way-of-NYC art-rock/no wave band Donzii.
Bluegrass/American Roots
Billy Strings – Friday-Sunday, April 19-21
The Amp | St. Augustine
The first of three consecutive nights of virtuosic American-roots (though, really, genre-defying) guitarist Billy Strings kicks off on Friday.
Rock/Singer-Songwriter
rickoLus Album Release Show – Friday, April 19
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Prolific Jacksonville-based singer-songwriter Richard Colado, AKA rickoLus, celebrates the release of his latest full length, These Things Happen, (available on vinyl at the show) at the Walrus in Murray Hill on Friday night.
Rock
The Flaming Lips – Saturday, April 20
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Oklahoma City space cadets, the alt-rock band the Flaming Lips return to Northeast Florida for a live performance of their seminal 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.
Folk/Rock
Virginia Man – Saturday, April 20
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Self-described “folk ‘n’ roll” trio Virginia Man plays the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday night.