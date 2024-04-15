9 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Flaming Lips, Earthgang, Billy Strings, rickoLus, Sextile and more

Now in their fortieth year, The Flaming Lips gnawed out their place in the nascent ‘80s underground rock scene with their sound that blended psychedelic rock, paisley pop, and increasing symphonic elements and electronic embellishments. The group plays the Florida Theatre on 4/20/24 | Courtesy of the artist

Ska/Reggae

The Toasters – Tuesday, April 16

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Seminal third-wave ska act, New York’s the Toasters visit Jack Rabbits on Tuesday. River City Soundsystem opens the show.

Dance/Electronic/Pop

George Clanton – Wednesday, April 17

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular independent electronic-dance musician George Clanton plays Underbelly on Wednesday with support from Frost Children.

Acoustic Rock/Flamenco

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Wednesday, April 17

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

The virtuosic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela melds a range of influences – from flamenco folk, nuevo to heavy metal. They play the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.

Various Artists/Hip Hop

Jax River Jams: Earthgang – Thursday, April 18

Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville

The weather (as of Monday) is looking good for Thursday’s free Jax River Jams concert in Downtown Jacksonville. Atlanta duo Earthgang headlines an eclectic evening of local and regional hip-hop and R&B acts, including L.O.V.E. Culture, Ebonique, Mr. Al Pete and artists from the roster of the prolific ATL-JAX label Full Plate.

Electronic/Industrial/Art Rock

Sextile – Thursday, April 18

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Enigmatic LA-based electronic-dance trio Sextile performs at Jack Rabbits with Miami-by-way-of-NYC art-rock/no wave band Donzii.

Bluegrass/American Roots

Billy Strings – Friday-Sunday, April 19-21

The Amp | St. Augustine

The first of three consecutive nights of virtuosic American-roots (though, really, genre-defying) guitarist Billy Strings kicks off on Friday.

Rock/Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus Album Release Show – Friday, April 19

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Prolific Jacksonville-based singer-songwriter Richard Colado, AKA rickoLus, celebrates the release of his latest full length, These Things Happen, (available on vinyl at the show) at the Walrus in Murray Hill on Friday night.

Rock

The Flaming Lips – Saturday, April 20

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Oklahoma City space cadets, the alt-rock band the Flaming Lips return to Northeast Florida for a live performance of their seminal 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.

Folk/Rock

Virginia Man – Saturday, April 20

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Self-described “folk ‘n’ roll” trio Virginia Man plays the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday night.

