11 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jax River Jams, DaBaby, Orchestra Noir, Turnpike Troubadours, Springing the Blues and More

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Classic Rock

REO Speedwagon – Wednesday, April 3

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Two of the most commercially successful bands of the classic-rock era, REO Speedwagon (“Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Keep on Loving You,” “Take it on the Run”) and Cheap Trick (“I Want You to Want Me”) perform at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.

More

Classical

Alexei Romanenko – Thursday, April 4

Friday Musicale | Riverside

Renowned cellist Alexei Romanenko performs twice at Riverside’s Friday Musicale on Thursday, with a noon matinee show and a 7 p.m. primetime concert.

More

Country

Jax River Jams: Rodney Atkins – Thursday, April 4

Ford on Bay | Downtown Jacksonville

The free, month-long concert series, Jax River Jams kicks off with country radio standout Rodney Atkins and local support from Rambler Kane and Jackie Stranger on Thursday. Music starts at 5 p.m.

More

Reggae

Ellameno Beat & Signal Fire – Thursday, April 4

Voo Swar | Atlantic Beach

Local production company Sun Drop Social brings the authentic reggae vibrations – think big sound systems, heavy on the retro-style 4/4 time signatures. On Thursday, they present local reggae group Ellameno Beat and Wilmington, NC band Signal Fire to the legendary Voo Swar in Atlantic Beach.

More

Blues

Springing the Blues Festival – Friday-Sunday, April 5-7

Seawalk Pavilion | Jacksonville Beach

The 32nd-annual Springing the Blues festival brings three days of 12-bar changes and guitar riffage to Jacksonville Beach. This year’s lineup includes ByWater Call (Friday, 8:40 p.m.), Joanne Shaw Taylor (Saturday, 8:35 p.m.) and Tab Benoit (Sunday, 6:45 p.m.). It’s free to attend.

More

Folk

Sofia Talvik – Friday, April 5

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address

Local house-show promotion Bold City Circuit presents Nordic-folk and Americana singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik on Friday. Ticket purchasers will be sent details about the venue (often a private residence) on the day of the show.

More

Hip Hop

DaBaby – Friday, April 5

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Mixtape champion-turned-pop-radio standout DaBaby headlines the Against the Odds Tour with Yo Gotti on Friday at the VyStar arena.

More

Country/Blues

Turnpike Troubadours – Saturday, April 6

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Chart-topping, Oklahoma-bred country-blues band Turnpike Troubadours plays Daily’s Place amphitheater with guests Elle King and Colby Acuff on Saturday.

More

Classical/Hip Hop

Orchestra Noir – Saturday, April 6

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

The Atlanta-based classical-meets-hip-hop ensemble orchestra noir brings their symphony of R&B and hip-hop classics to the Florida Theatre on Saturday.

More

Rock

Graves B’Mahala w/ Tonal & Halfway Hounds – Saturday, April 6

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Local psych band Graves B’ Mahala headlines and lineup of Duval-based rock, with support from Tonal and Halfway Hounds, on Saturday.

More

Classical

Florida Chamber Music Project – Sunday, April 7

Beaches Museum | Jacksonville Beach

The Florida Chamber Music Project performs the works of Joseph Hadyn and Robert Schumann on Sunday afternoon.

More